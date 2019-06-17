Watch: McIlroy inches away from hole-in-one at Pebble Beach's iconic seventh

RORY MCILROY CAME agonisingly close to a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach’s iconic seventh hole, as the world number three bids to claw his way back up the US Open leaderboard.

McIlroy watched his tee-shot at the 102-yard par three finish inches away from the hole, after a horror start to his final round had severely dented the four-time Major winner’s hopes of mounting a challenge on Sunday.

Standing on the second tee six-under par and five shots adrift of leader Gary Woodland, McIlroy walked off with a double-bogey six on his card after getting caught up in the Pebble Beach rough.

A poor tee-shot, which found some seriously deep rough in front of a fairway bunker, was compounded when McIlroy hacked his second shot into the sand.

From there, he put his third into a greenside bunker and, unable to get up and down to save bogey, took a damaging six to fall seven shots behind.

McIlroy steadied the ship with a par on the next but he has been wildly inconsistent since, mixing birdies at four, six and seven with bogeys on five and eight.

He heads for the turn in a tie for 10th on five-under par and eight shots off leader Woodland.

Not the best shot Rory McIlroy will ever hit...



Watch the @usopengolf live on Sky Sports Golf or follow here: https://t.co/kupJSkr7ux pic.twitter.com/orbqousyaW — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 16, 2019

