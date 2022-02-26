Roscommon go top of Division 2, Kerry and Kildare sides to meet in Hogan Cup final

Results

Division 2 football league

Roscommon 1-18 Down 0-10

Division 3 football league

Limerick 1-13 Wicklow 1-9

Laois 1-8 Antrim 1-8

Division 4 football league

Tipperary 1-13 Sligo 1-9

Hogan Cup semi-finals

Naas CBS 3-14 St Jarlath’s Tuam 1-4

St Brendan’s Killarney 1-10 St Mary’s Magherafelt 1-8

ROSCOMMON MAINTAINED THEIR push for promotion to the top tier as they picked up a third victory of their Division 2 league campaign today.

Enda Smith’s goalscoring run continued as he raised the game’s only green flag in a dominant display in Newry as they saw off hosts Down.

It finished 1-18 to 0-10 in favour of Roscommon at Páirc Esler as James McCartan’s team saw their relegation concerns intensify.

Roscommon drew with Clare last Sunday in Dr Hyde Park but impressively returned to winning ways with Conor Cox (0-5), Donie Smith (0-4) and Cian McKeon (0-2) all to the fore in the scoring stakes.

In Division 3, Limerick also have promotion ambitions as they defeated Wicklow 1-13 to 1-9 away from home, bouncing back from last Sunday’s loss to Louth. Josh Ryan hit 1-4 and Hugh Bourke scored 0-4 for Limerick, while Eoin Darcy registered Wicklow’s only goal of the game in Aughrim.

Limerick are now top of the division, while their promotion rivals Laois and Antrim couldn’t be separated as it finished 1-8 apiece in O’Moore Park. Laois looked to have won it with a late point from Matthew Byron, but Antrim levelled the game courtesy of Ryan Murray in injury-time. Evan O’Carroll (Laois) and Odhran Eastwood (Antrim) struck a goal for either side.

Tipperary won their first game of the league, a vital victory in Division 4 as they saw off Sligo in Semple Stadium by four points.

Sean O’Connor scored Tipperary’s goal in the 1-13 to 1-9 success, Luke Towey netting for Sligo.

Today’s Hogan Cup semi-finals resulted in wins for St Brendan’s Killarney and Naas CBS.

St Brendan’s defeated Derry’s St Mary’s Magherafelt by two points at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence with Cian McMahon (1-2) and William Shine (0-3) making important scoring contributions. Naas ran out convincing victors against St Jarlath’s Tuam. Niall Dolan scored 2-1 for the Kildare outfit, while Sean Broderick also found the net for the winners.

The Hogan Cup final will now see 2016 and 2017 champions St Brendan’s face 2019 finalists Naas CBS on St Patrick’s Day.

