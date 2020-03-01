This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 March, 2020
Rossies go top, Clare grab vital win while Longford and Down still in promotion race

It was a busy day of action in the Allianz football league.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 6:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,811 Views 1 Comment
Roscommon saw off Westmeath today by seven points (file photo)
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM SAW his Roscommon go top of Division 2 of the football league today, a reward for their 1-16 to 0-12 success over Westmeath.

On home soil at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon claimed a third straight victory with Conor Daly scoring the only goal of the game and Conor Cox striking 0-6.

There was a 0-5 haul from Donie Smith as well while his brother Enda saw his effort from a penalty crash off the bar. Despite 0-3 tallies from John Heslin and Ronan O’Toole, Westmeath suffered defeat.

They now face a crucial clash with Laois next time out while Roscommon will travel to meet Armagh. With Kildare winning by five points against Laois, Clare were another team in the second tier to get a vital success as they saw off Cavan by 1-14 to 0-15.

The Banner ended Cavan’s winning run after what has been a difficult campaign so far for the Colm Collins-managed team. Joe McGann bagged the crucial score in the first half, hitting the only goal of the game as they went ahead 1-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

Eoin Cleary finished top scorer with 0-6 while David Tubridy contributed 0-4 as they held on for success against a Cavan team spearheaded in a scoring sense by Oisin Pierson, who hit 0-7.

Elsewhere the clash of Armagh and Fermanagh in Division 2 was postponed today and the table has a congested look with only three points separating Roscommon at the top and Kildare in seventh.

Both Down and Longford remain in the promotion hunt in Division 3 after their victories today. They are now on seven points in the table, Down edging them on the head-to-head record, with both trailing table-toppers Cork who have yet to drop points.

Down were too strong for Offaly in Tullamore as they ran out 0-17 to 0-9 victors while Longford won an action-packed game at home to Tipperary, six goals shared as they triumphed 3-12 to 3-7.

In the bottom division there was a first defeat of the spring for Limerick in Portglenone, Antrim in control at home in clinching success by 2-21 to 1-12. It finished all square at 2-14 apiece in Dungarvan between Waterford and Carlow.

