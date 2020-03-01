Vital win for Jack O'Connor's Kildare side as they defeat Laois to end losing streak

Kildare 0-15

Laois 0-10

Rory Delaney reports from Portlaoise

KILDARE THREW THEMSELVES a lifeline in their battle to avoid relegation from Allianz NFL Division 2 with a crucial win over Laois in O’Moore Park.

Having only been out of the relegation places on scoring difference prior to throw in, Jack O’Connor’s men played with an intensity Laois couldn’t match to seal a much-needed win.

In keeping with the conditions from the night before, Kildare made a whirlwind start, blitzing Laois with an early barrage of score.

Paddy Brophy got the first with a little over a minute played and Adam Tyrrell quickly added another. Laois were being overwhelmed by the intensity of the Kildare gameplan, the result of which saw them cough up to more scores to Paul Cribbin, as Kildare lead by four points after just five minutes.

Laois managed to steady the ship after that and eventually opened their account in the 15th minute with an Evan O’Carroll free, but Kildare remained in the ascendancy. Their own poor shooting cost them the chance to open up a sizeable lead, as they hit 11 wides in the first half.

They still lead by six after 29 minutes, Kevin Feely, Niall Kelly and Tommy Moolick among the scores but an Evan O’Carroll brace kept Laois in touch. At half time Kildare were just four ahead, 0-8 to 0-4.

The second half was a disappointing affair in truth as neither side managed to exert too much influence on proceedings. The crucial scores came from the boot of Adam Tyrrell as three frees midway through the half helped Kildare go eight clear, and they cruised home from there.

Scorers for Kildare: Adam Tyrrell 0-4 (3f), Paddy Brophy 0-3, Paul Cribbin 0-2, Kevin Flynn, Kevin Feely (f), Liam Power, Tommy Moolick, Niall Kelly, Neil Flynn (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: Evan O’Carroll 0-4 (3f), Niall Corbet 0-2f, Sean O’Flynn, Brian Byrne, Kieran Lillis, John O’Loughlin 0-1 each.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

2. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields)

4. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

5. David Hyland (Athy)

6. Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Liam Power (Raheens)

11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)

14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

15. Niall Kelly (Athy)

Subs

18. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge) for K Flynn (34-35+2 mins, blood sub)

22. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields) for Power (47 mins)

18. Keith Cribbin for P Cribbin (55 mins)

19. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe) for Kelly (65 mins)

20. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague) for D Flynn (68 mins)

23. Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for Tyrrell (70 mins)

Laois

1. Niall Corbett (Clonaslee St Manman’s)

2. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gearoid Hanrahan (Mountmellick)

5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)

6. Robbie Pigott (Portarlington)

7. Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington)

8. John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise, capt)

10. Sean Byrne (Portarlington)

11. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)

12. Damien O’Connor (Timahoe)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise)

14. Colm Murphy (Portarlington)

15. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

Subs

20. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s) for O’Connor (42 mins)

18. Michael Keogh (St Joseph’s) for Munnelly (47 mins)

24. Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) for Murphy (55 mins)

22. Benny Carroll (Portlaoise) for Lowry (55 mins)

17. Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen) for S Byrne (67 mins)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

