Roscommon's Keith Doyle celebrates at the final whistle.

Roscommon 2-13

Down 1-10

ADAM MCDERMOTT’S LATE goal sealed Roscommon’s place in the All-Ireland U20 football final.

The Rossies will take on Offaly in the decider after producing a strong finish to see off Down.

They were two points behind on 54 minutes but a late rally saw them home.

More to follow…