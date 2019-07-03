This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Curran's Roscommon no match for Galway in semi-final duel

Galway will face Mayo in next week’s decider.

By John Fallon Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 9:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,147 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4709240
Rory Cunningham of Galway.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Rory Cunningham of Galway.
Rory Cunningham of Galway.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Galway 0-17

Roscommon 1-7

John Fallon reports from Kiltoom

GALWAY ADVANCED THROUGH to a Connacht U20 football championship showdown against Mayo in Tuam next Wednesday after seeing off the challenge of Shane Curran’s Roscommon in a game played in perfect conditions in Kiltoom.

Galway were on top throughout but still had to dig deep to see off a Roscommon side who never gave up, with Mayo advancing through courtesy of their big win over Sligo.

But Galway held an edge for most of the contest and would have won more comfortably had they not shot 12 wides to Roscommon’s two, both of which came in the opening half.

Galway had seven different scorers in the opening half as they built up a 0-11 to 1-2 lead with some superb, fluid football that bore all the hallmarks of manager Padraic Joyce.

They worked the ball into good positions before opting for the shot and Roscommon struggled to stay in contention.

Galway goalkeeper Oran Burke saved superbly from Roscommon full-forward Paul Carey after six minutes but then seven minutes later was blinded by the sun as an effort from wing-back Gerry Galvin ended up in the net.

However, Roscommon were not able to build on that 1-1 to 0-3 lead and Galway outscored them by 0-8 to 0-2 in the second quarter, with Matthew Tierney particularly impressive from long-distance frees and in open play.

Shane Curran Roscommon manager Shane Curran. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Roscommon rallied after the restart and two points from Ronan Dowd and one from James Fitzpatrick gave them hope after Rory Cunningham had extended Galway’s lead.

That left a goal between the sides but that was as close as the hosts got as Galway regrouped and sealed their place in the final with Cunningham, Darragh Silke and Liam Costello hitting good points.

Roscommon had a chance to make it a close finish but Brian Derwin’s penalty in the first minute of the added five flew over the bar with six points between them and Galway came down the other and cancelled it with another free from Silke, the younger brother of senior player Liam.

Roscommon finished with 14 men when Jonathan Hester picked up a second yellow card late in the game.

Scorers for Roscommon: Gerry Galvin 1-0, Ronan Dowd 0-3 (1f), Aaron Brady 0-1 (’45), Brian Derwin 0-1 (f), Paul Carey 0-1 (f), James Fitzpatrick 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Rory Cunningham 0-4, Darragh Silke 0-3 (3f), Matthew Tierney 0-3 (2f), Liam Costello 0-2, Padraig Costello 0-2, Ross Mahon 0-1, Liam Boyle 0-1, Eoin Mannion 0-1. 

ROSCOMMON:

16. Aaron Brady (Elphin)

2. Enda Killoran (Elphin)
3. Evan Flynn (Tulsk Lord Edward’s)
4. Robbie Dolan (St Brigid’s) 

5. Michael Conroy (Castlerea St Kevin’s)
6. Niall Higgins (Elphin)
7. Gerry Galvin (Tulsk Lord Edward’s)

8. Dylan Sumner (Clann na nGael)
9. Padraig Halpin (St Barry’s) 

10. Daire Keenan (St Dominic’s)
11. Ronan Dowd (Creggs)
18. Jonathan Hester (Castlerea St Kevin’s)

21. James Fitzpatrick (Oran)
14. Paul Carey (Padraig Pearses)
15. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glavey’s).

Subs:

24. Ciaran Lawless (Oran) for Keenan (HT)
17. Sean Hanly (Kilbride) for Killoran (33)
23. Tim Lambe (Roscommon Gaels) for Conroy (37)
13. Brian Derwin (St Brigid’s) for Fitzpatrick (45)
20. Cian Corcoran (Strokestown) for Sumner (51)
12. Thomas O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edward’s) for Ruane (58)

GALWAY:

1. Oran Burke (Corofin)

2. Ross Mahon (Corofin)
3. Sean Mulkerrin ((Oileain Arainn)
4. Eoghan McFadden (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

5. Liam Boyle (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
6. Ciaran Potter (Annaghdown)
7. Jack Kirrane (Milltown)

8. Matthias Barrett (Leititr Mor)
9. Michael Collins (Tuam Stars)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)
11. Gavin Burke (Corofin)
12. Ben O’Connell (Tuam Stars)

13. Darragh Silke (Corofin)
14. Padraig Costello (Dunmore MacHales)
15. Rory Cunningham (St Brendan’s).

Subs:

20. Liam Costello (Milltown) for Collins (26)
17. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for Kirrane (46)
23. Tony Gill (Corofin) for Mulkerrin (BC 50)
22. Eoin Mannion (Milltown) for Costello (50)
24. Conor Newell (Corofin) for O’Connell (54)
21. Jason Reilly (Claregalway) for G Burke (58).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

