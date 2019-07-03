Mayo flex their muscle to advance through to Connacht U20 football final

Evan O'Brien was in fine form for Mayo on Wednesday night.

Mayo 1-25

Sligo 1-6

Colm Gannon reports from MacHale Park

MAYO EASED THEIR way into the Connacht U20 football championship final with a big 19-point win over Sligo in Castlebar on Wednesday evening.

Mike Solan’s side had the heavy lifting done by the half-time whistle, going into the break leading by 0-12 to 0-2.

Evan O’Brien and Barry Gorman traded early points — but from the fifth minute on it was all Mayo with O’Brien scoring three before the break, as did Tommy Conroy and Aiden Orme.

Sligo did have a chance to reduce the arrears five minutes into the second period when Sean Carroll was fouled and they were awarded a penalty, but Alan Reilly’s effort was saved by Jamie Nicholas in the Mayo goal.

The home side kept up the pressure in the second half and had extended their lead to 0-19 to 0-4 by the three-quarters mark with O’Brien adding two more to his tally and Stephen McGreal kicking two powerful scores before he was called ashore.

Mayo boss Mike Solan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sligo did pull a goal back with 10 minutes to go through Sean Carroll, who finished from close range after Gorman broke down a long ball but by that stage, the game was well and truly over and Mayo were looking forward to next week’s final.

An Oisin Mullin goal five minutes from the end put the final gloss on the scoreboard for Mayo.

Scorers for Mayo: Evan O’Brien (0-6, 2f), Tommy Conroy (0-5), Stephen McGreal (0-3), Aiden Orme (0-3, 1f), Oisin Mullin (1-0), Gavin Durcan (0-2), Paddy Goldrick (0-2), John Gallagher (0-1), Paul Towey (0-1) Nathan Moran (0-1), Mark Moran (0-1).

Scorers for Sligo: Barry Gorman (0-4, 2f), Sean Carroll (1-0), Alan Reilly (0-1) Shane Deignan (0-1, 1f).

MAYO:

1. Jamie McNicholas (Kiltimagh)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis)

3. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

4. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

5. Aaron McDonnell (Ballinrobe)

6. Conor Beirne (Breaffy)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Evan O’Brien (Ballinrobe)

9. Gavin Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. John Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

11. Paul Towey (Charlestown)

12. Paddy Goldrick (Charlestown)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

14. Stephen McGreal (Claremorris)

15. Tommy Conroy (The Neale).

Subs:

16. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen) for Coyne (BC)

18. David Gannon (Claremorris) for McLaughlin

20. Nathan Moran (Hollymount-Carramore) for Goldrick

22. Mark Moran (Westport) for McGreal

25. Kieran Conway (Belmullet) for Gallagher

21. Ciaran Gavin (Ballintubber) for Conroy.

SLIGO:

1. Alan Davey (Eastern Harps)

2. Evan Lyons (Shamrock Gaels)

3. Josh Ellis (Enniscrone/Killglass)

4. David Barrett (Coolaney/Mullinabreen)

5. Cian Surlis (Tourlestrane)

6. Karl McKeanna (Shamrock Gaels)

7. Niall Connolly (Coolaney/Mullinabreena)

8. Bary Gorman (Coolaney/Mullinabreena)

9. Dillon McDermott (Shamrock Gaels)

10. Gavin Gorman (Coolaney/Muinabreena)

11. Alan Reilly (Curry)

12. James Carroll (Shamrock Gaels)

13. Luke Towey (St Molaise Gaels)

14. Shane Deignan (Shamrock Gaels)

15. Rory McHugh (Easkey).

Subs:

18. Sean Carroll (Shamrock Gaels) for Carroll

20. Hubert Gilvarry (St Mary’s) for Connolly

22. Conan Marren (Tourlestrane) for McDermott

23. Cian Brett (Bunninadden) for Reilly

24. Paul Flynn (Castleconnor) for McKenna

17. Eoin Hallinan (Enniscrone/Kilglass) for Barrett.

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).

