Two Killoran goals power Cunningham's Roscommon past Leitrim once again

Roscommon 3-17

Leitrim 0-12

Daragh Small reports from Dr Hyde Park

SHANE KILLORAN SCORED two goals as Roscommon claimed a ninth straight championship win over Leitrim in the Connacht SFC.

Ultan Harney with fans after their win. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Leitrim hadn’t beaten their neighbours in Connacht since 2000 and there would be no shock at Dr Hyde Park.

Anthony Cunningham’s side are back in a provincial semi-final where they will face reigning NFL Division 1 champions Mayo on May 25.

Roscommon were 3-6 to 0-7 in front at half-time after goals from Shane Killoran (two) and Niall Kilroy.

Leitrim had Shane Quinn sent off while Conor Daly was also shown red for Roscommon, with Diarmuid Murtagh getting black.

But Roscommon showed their class with their substitute inflicting further misery late on.

Leitrim midfielder Shane Moran was deployed on the edge of the square, and he had a goal chance after 30 seconds, but goalkeeper Darren O’Malley got down well to smother the shot.

Leitrim would continue with their route one attack while up the other end Roscommon went straight for goal too. Their attack was more measured, but they wasted four goal chances in the opening quarter.

But Killoran did convert one after pass from the ever-industrious Kilroy in the sixth minute. Darren O’Malley popped over a 45 before Leitrim finally scored in the 12th minute, Ryan O’Rourke tapped over the free.

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Domhnaill Flynn scored another free to reduce the arrears further, however, Killoran blasted his second goal after Ultan Harney’s hard work in the build-up in the 16th minute.

Roscommon would score an unanswered 1-3 with three points in a row from Diarmuid Murtagh but they didn’t pull clear.

Raymond Mulvey and Conor Cox traded scores before a couple of frees from O’Rourke and Flynn left just two goals between the sides in the 33rd minute.

Roscommon finished strong though, and Cox scored a point and gave the assist for Kilroy’s goal in the 35th minute.

Shane Quinn and Pearce Dolan answered that with two outstanding points from distance, but Leitrim trailed by eight points at the break.

Cox and Flynn (free) scored on the resumption and O’Rourke ate into the Roscommon’s lead with Emlyn Mulligan introduced to add some class and experience.

But Roscommon always had an extra gear and even though Diarmuid Murtagh was awarded a black card in the 53rd minute they were still too strong.

Conor Cox had a good day. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Cox continued to fire the frees and his huge effort from long range in the 55th minute was the highlight.

Quinn got his second yellow in the 61st minute and Conor Daly was sent-off in added-time but it didn’t make any difference to the result.

Scorers for Roscommon: Shane Killoran 2-0, Conor Cox 0-5 (0-2f), Niall Kilroy 1-1, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-3 (0-2f), Andrew Glennon 0-2 (0-2f), Colin Compton 0-2 (0-1f), Fintan Cregg 0-2 (0-1f), Darren O’Malley 0-1 (0-1 45), Cathal Heneghan 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: Ryan O’Rourke 0-5 (0-5f), Domhnaill Flynn 0-4 (0-4f), Shane Quinn 0-1, Pearce Dolan 0-1, Raymond Mulvey 0-1.

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glavey’s)

4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

3. Seán Mullooly (Strokestown)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glavey’s)

7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

10. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses)

11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmet’s)

13. Ultan Harney (Clann nan Gael)

Subs

20. Fintan Cregg (Elphin) for O’Rourke (37)

24. Colin Compton (Strokestown) for C Cregg (45)

22. Conor Devaney (Kilbride) for Darcy (48)

21. Andrew Glennon (Michael Glavey’s) for Murtagh (54, black card)

25. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glavey’s) for Cox (61)

18. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) for R Daly (64)

26. Caoileann Fitzmaurice (Michael Glavey’s) for Killoran (70).

Leitrim

1. Cathal McCrann (Gortletteragh)

2. Micheal McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

6. Paddy Maguire (Glencar Manorhamilton)

4. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)

10. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)

7. Seán McWeeney (Aughnasheelin)

12. Shane Quinn (Mohill)

8. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)

3. Fergal McTague (Aughawillan)

5. Raymond Mulvey (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

14. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)

11. Pearce Dolan (Aughawillan)

13. Evan Sweeney (Glencar Manorhamilton)

9. Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

24. Gary Plunkett (Aughawillan)

Subs

20. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s) for McTague (22)

15. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh) for Sweeney (39)

18. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels) for Dolan (43)

21. Emlyn Mulligan (Melvin Gaels) for G Plunkett (45)

26. Nicholas McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert) for Flynn (70)

22. Oisín Madden (Mohill) for S McWeeney (70).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).

