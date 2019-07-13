This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This game is live on Sky Sports Arena, by the way. The build-up is hidden behind the red button, though, shunted there because of the ongoing live coverage of Fish-o’-Mania. 

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of throw-in, Mickey Harte says that Roscommon are a “stern” side under Anthony Cunningham, and is expecting them to flood their defence to an extent they didn’t in this clash last year, in which they conceded 4-24. 

Cunningham says today is a chance for his players to “set the record straight.”

Here’s the Roscommon team named to play today. Murtagh, Cox, and Enda Smith is quite the full-forward line. 

And here’s the Tyrone team in the match programme. Peter Harte hasn’t been named in it, given it was submitted before his black card suspension was overturned. You can be pretty sure he will be included in the starting XV. 

We’ll let you know about any other changes. 

Hi, if you are a fan of painfully contrived live blog introductions and elite Gaelic football, then we have some very good news for you – check your watch as it is Super 8s o’clock. 

The quarter-final stage of the football championship get underway this weekend, and it all kicks off at 5pm today with the clash of Roscommon and Tyrone. 

The Rossies won another Connacht title amid mad jubilation last month, with fans flocking on to the field before the final whistle to hail the ending of a…[checks notes]…two-year famine. 

No county celebrates quite like Roscommon. Their Super 8s experience last year was miserable, beginning with a merciless 4-24 to 2-12 wallopping by Tyrone in Croke Park. 

The respective arrivals of Anthony Cunningham and Conor Cox along with home advantage give Roscommon fans reason to believe that there won’t be a repeat result this time around. 

Tyrone, meanwhile, have come through the qualifiers hinting usual ominous tidings, taking care of Longford, Kildare and Cavan with ease. 

The more attacking style we saw during the League was tempered following defeat by Donegal in Ulster, and their journey through the qualifiers has seen them revert to type somewhat, and once again find their classical hard edge. 

Whatever happens today, we are unlikely to see Tyrone’s Mr. Jekyll at the Hyde.

Get in touch with us – below the line, tweet @gcooney93 or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Throw in is at 5pm. 

