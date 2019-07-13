This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 13 July, 2019
Galway outgun Meath by 7-17 to 5-22 in All-Ireland junior semi-final classic

The Tribesmen will play Kerry in the final.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 3:32 PM
59 minutes ago 2,951 Views 4 Comments
File photo of Galway forward Enda Tierney.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
File photo of Galway forward Enda Tierney.
File photo of Galway forward Enda Tierney.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

GALWAY WILL FACE Kerry in the All-Ireland junior football final after their high-scoring extra-time victory over Meath this afternoon.

The Tribesmen prevailed on an incredible scoreline of 7-17 to 5-22 to book their place in the decider.

Colm Brennan was Galway’s hat-trick hero while Gary Kelly bagged 2-7 and Jonathan Ryan fired over five points, with Enda Tierney and Padraic O’Donnell hitting the other goals.

Alan Molloy and Conor Brady from back-to-back All-Ireland club champions Corofin were part of the victorious side.

Meath surged clear in the first-half and led by seven points at the interval. They had Kevin Ross (2-6) and Stephen Coogan (0-6) in good scoring form but Galway forced extra-time after a late equalising goal from Tierney.

The sides were deadlocked at 6-11 to 4-17 after 60 minutes and the accurate shooting continued during the extra two periods, but the Connacht side eventually prevailed.

