Galway outgun Meath by 7-17 to 5-22 in All-Ireland junior semi-final classic

GALWAY WILL FACE Kerry in the All-Ireland junior football final after their high-scoring extra-time victory over Meath this afternoon.

The Tribesmen prevailed on an incredible scoreline of 7-17 to 5-22 to book their place in the decider.

Colm Brennan was Galway’s hat-trick hero while Gary Kelly bagged 2-7 and Jonathan Ryan fired over five points, with Enda Tierney and Padraic O’Donnell hitting the other goals.

Alan Molloy and Conor Brady from back-to-back All-Ireland club champions Corofin were part of the victorious side.

Meath surged clear in the first-half and led by seven points at the interval. They had Kevin Ross (2-6) and Stephen Coogan (0-6) in good scoring form but Galway forced extra-time after a late equalising goal from Tierney.

The sides were deadlocked at 6-11 to 4-17 after 60 minutes and the accurate shooting continued during the extra two periods, but the Connacht side eventually prevailed.

