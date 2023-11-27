Ross Byrne ruled out of Leinster's trip to Connacht with arm injury

LEINSTER FACE AN anxious wait for further news on Ross Byrne’s fitness after the first-choice out-half was ruled out of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship interpro with Connacht.

Byrne lasted just seven minutes of Saturday’s Aviva Stadium victory over Munster after he injured his arm while trying to prevent Craig Casey from scoring the game’s opening try.

Leinster confirmed this afternoon that Byrne will not be considered for this weekend’s trip to the Sportsground, but the full extent of the injury will not be known until he has had further medical assessment this week.

With the Champions Cup double-header against La Rochelle (10 December) and Sale Sharks (16 December) fast approaching, Leinster will be hoping for some good news ahead of a crucial period.

Saturday’s game marked only Byrne’s second start of the season following his return from Rugby World Cup duty with Ireland. Younger brother Harry started the opening three games of the new URC campaign, with Sam Prendergast seizing his opportunity when he started in the eight-try win over the Scarlets a fortnight ago, while it was Ciarán Frawley slotted in from the bench against Munster.

“I thought he was excellent,” head coach Leo Cullen said of Frawley’s performance. “Controlled the game.

“Even though he was played at 15 at the start of the season for us, the way roles are, particular with someone like Ciarán, he’s comfortable stepping up as that first receiver and that interplay between your 10, 12 and 15 – it’s great to have that second ball player there.”