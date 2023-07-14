'I'm delighted to be here' - Ross Byrne ready to make most of World Cup opportunity

ANDY FARRELL HAS made a habit of bringing in different speakers to address the Ireland squad during internationals camps, the idea being a talk from a fresh voice can open the players to new ideas and different experiences.

Naturally, the talks tend to be sport-related but sometimes Farrell is happy to move into different topics, with a recent visit from crime writer Paul Williams a prime example.

“I think it gave everyone an insight into how his life has been and stuff like that. So that was a big eye opener,” explains Ireland out-half Ross Byrne.

“There is few more things lined up over the next couple of weeks. There’s always kind of something to break up the day, something different, which is great.

“The balance, I think, in here is when we are on, we are on properly. But then when we’re off you can switch off and relax and enjoy each other’s company and stuff like that. So yeah, it’s brilliant.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ross Byrne was speaking at the launch of Canterbury's Ireland Rugby World Cup jerseys which will be worn by the Irish team in France this autumn.

Out on the pitch, the early reports from the Ireland camp is that training has been hard, yet enjoyable, with the group being put through intense blocks of work as preparations for the August World Cup warm-up games step up.

“It’s been brilliant,” Byrne continues. “We were obviously in for two weeks and we had a week off and we’re back in now. It is all pretty much straight into gearing up for the matches to be honest, which is great.

“The training isn’t… We’re obviously spending a lot more time on the training pitch and more time in the gym. But in terms of the training itself, it’s very similar to what we normally do. It’s just a bit longer, a bit more intense.”

Outside the walls of the IRFU’s high performance centre, much of the talk this week has centered around Johnny Sexton’s disciplinary hearing, which at the time of writing, has yet to come to a conclusion.

The two out-halves go back a long way.

“I can’t remember how old I was, 21 or 22 when I first came into the team at Leinster,” Byrne continues. “Obviously yeah, we’ve known each other for a pretty long time now and we’ve been involved in squads together for seven or eight years, however long it is. So I’d say we are well used to each other’s company at this point (laughs).

“So yeah, we’re used to, I suppose, constantly speaking about different things or whatever. I mean, just trying to do what’s best for the team.”

Byrne and explains that while their relationship has always been good, there’s a nice competitive edge to it.

“Everyone is competitive, know what I mean? Everyone just wants to win really… I mean, I think everyone wants to try and get the best out of each other. So training is always very competitive. And then when everyone’s off, they’re off. I mean, we’re enjoying each other’s company, having good craic.”

Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne.

Jack Crowley has also entered the mix this year, earning a first Test cap last November, while his performances during Munster’s run to the URC title have only furthered his case in the out-half pecking order.

“Yeah, (we) get on very well,” Byrne says of Crowley.

“Obviously we would have only been in camp November very briefly and then just the Six Nations so I obviously wouldn’t have really known Jack before that, nut now we’d have had a very good relationship.”

Byrne’s own road back to the squad has been well covered, his match-winning penalty against the Wallabies last year a remarkable turnaround for a player left burned by the build-up to the last World Cup, where he missed out on the final squad following Ireland’s dismal performance against England during the warm-up fixtures.

He’s covered that chapter of his career before and is understandably reluctant to go there again, but to be back in a World Cup training squad four years later is an admirable achievement for a player whose international career appeared to be over – Farrell will name his final World Cup squad in late August.

“I think a lot of things are different now (to 2019), you know what I mean?

Look, when you play at no 10 you get scrutinised. When you lose badly, you get scrutinised, so I’m very well aware of how that works in the media.

“I’ve accepted that a long time ago so that’s well put behind me.

“I’m delighted to be sitting here now, so it’s great. Obviously November, to be called in like that and then the Six Nations and come out and win a Grand Slam was obviously amazing as well.

“But it’s just trying to get the best out of the next few weeks and then hopefully get picked.”

