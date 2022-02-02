Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ross Tierney feared getting mangled in celebrations for first Motherwell goal

The Dubliner’s late equaliser last night sparked a pitch invasion.

Ross Tierney made the move to Scotland from Bohemians.
ROSS TIERNEY FEARED getting “mangled” during the celebrations after his first goal for Motherwell sparked a pitch invasion.

St Mirren and Motherwell fans both encroached on to the pitch after Tierney sealed stoppage-time point in Paisley.

A brief confrontation ensued and a couple of punches were thrown before the fans backed off.

Ireland U21 international Tierney had already thought better of going over to the visiting supporters to celebrate after finishing high into the net to secure a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw.

The 20-year-old said: “When I scored I looked over to go that way and thought, ‘No, I’ll get mangled over there so I’ll keep my distance’.

“I was going to go and celebrate with the fans and then I thought, ‘No, I won’t get back out’. A little lad like me will probably get lost.”

Tierney appears to make up for what he lacks in height with his skill, football brain and courage and his goal further underlined the positive impact he has made since arriving from Bohemians.

“Coming over in January wasn’t ideal,” the Dubliner continued. “I knew I wouldn’t come straight into the team because the lads were settled.

“It was more about getting to know the lads and getting to know he way the gaffer wants me to play. I adapt quite quickly.

“You saw on Tuesday we were able to change formation, the lads were able to change quickly and thankfully I came on and got the goal.

“I know the goals will come, it’s more about the points.

“Since I came, we have been a bit iffy points wise and in the dressing room it feels like two points dropped but maybe come the end of the season, it might be a good point.”

Press Association

