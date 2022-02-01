Ireland U21 starlet Tierney continues fine start to life in Scotland, Ogbene among the scorers in EFL

MOTHERWELL and St Mirren fans briefly clashed on the pitch after Ross Tierney scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors in Paisley during a 1-1 draw in the Scottish top flight this evening.

The goal continues a fine start to life in Scotland for the Ireland U21 international. Since signing from Bohemians, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder has registered an assist on his debut and made four appearances in total for his new club.

Alex Gogic looked to have scored a debut winner for St Mirren when he headed home in the 81st minute of a close cinch Premiership encounter 24 hours after moving on loan from Hibernian.

But Tierney finished high into the net after fellow substitute Kaiyne Woolery robbed Richard Tait on the by-line and cut the ball back.

A number of fans of both clubs encroached onto the pitch in the corner and two traded punches before moving back into the stands.

Motherwell had enjoyed the better of a tight first half before both goalkeepers made decent saves in a livelier second period.

Loan signing Jordan Jones also made his St Mirren debut after Jamie McGrath went the other way to Wigan.

And Tierney, who came off the bench in the 40th minute, was not the only Irish youngster to catch the eye, as it was Connor Ronan’s corner that led to the opening goal from Gogic.

Joe Shaughnessy, Charles Dunne and Alan Power also all started for Jim Goodwin’s side, while Jake Carroll completed 90 minutes for their opponents.

Ross Tierney's late late equaliser for Motherwell 👏



Hard not to be thrilled for the Ireland U21 midfielder. #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/HcJV5JiPt7 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 1, 2022

Elsewhere, Ross County and Aberdeen cancelled each other out as they had to settle for a share of the spoils from a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw in Dingwall.

Just minutes into the second half, Aberdeen took the lead through Ireland international Jonny Hayes but, after Ross Callachan equalised with a volley 53 minutes in, neither goalkeeper was particularly troubled.

It felt like it may take a goal to properly spark the game into life and Aberdeen were the ones who got it, three minutes into the second half.

Scott Brown released Hayes into space on the left flank and – with very little support up the pitch alongside him – he elected to go it alone, finding the inside of the post and then the net to give Aberdeen the advantage.

In League One, Chiedozie Ogbene’s second goal of the season for Rotherham helped them earn a comfortable 5-0 win away to Doncaster, leaving the promotion chasers top of the table.

In addition, Ireland U21 international Joshua Kayode made a 70th-minute substitute appearance and won a penalty that led to their fourth goal six minutes later, though new signing Georgie Kelly will have to wait longer for his debut as he was not involved.

There was an Irish attacker on display for the hosts, however, as West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko completed 90 minutes.

There were no Irish scorers in the 1-1 draw between Wigan and Oxford, but Mark Sykes, who has been on the cusp of the Irish senior squad in recent times, produced an impressive assist (see below).

Great run by Mark Sykes tonight 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/OI3cQCQBam — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) February 1, 2022

Wigan reportedly had a late bid for the 24-year-old rejected hours before the transfer window closed, but the apparent uncertainty over his future seemingly did not have a negative effect on Sykes’ performance.

Former St Pat’s defender Luke McNally also started for the visitors, while Anthony Forde was an unused sub.

Meanwhile, James McClean completed 90 minutes for the hosts, and while new signings Jamie McGrath and Glen Rea were not involved, they were introduced to the crowd before kick-off.

In League Two, Conor Grant cancelled out Alan Judge’s opener, as Colchester drew 1-1 with Rochdale.

Former Ireland underage international Corey O’Keeffe provided the assist for the equaliser, while Eoghan O’Connell and Liam Kelly also started for Robbie Stockdale’s side, who are currently 18th in the table.

Additional reporting by Press Association.