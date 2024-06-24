Shamrock Rovers face Bohemians in FAI Cup three days after Champions League tie

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face Dublin rivals Bohemians in the FAI Cup second round three days after they compete in the Champions League qualifying round, it has been confirmed.
The Hoops play their Champions League first qualifying round second leg against Vikingur Reykjavik at Tallaght on Tuesday, 16 July before they make the short trip to Dalymount Park for the FAI Cup tie on Friday, 19 July.
The Dublin derby is the standout tie of the round, along with the Louth showdown between Drogheda United and Dundalk, which takes place on the same evening at 7.45pm.
Stephen Kenny’s St Patrick’s Athletic go up against the Ruaidhrí Higgins-managed Derry City on Sunday 21 July at 6pm. Higgins has served under Kenny as assistant coach with Dundalk and chief scout during Kenny’s tenure as Ireland boss.
FAI Cup second round fixtures
Friday, 19 July, all 7:45pm
Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers, Athlone Town Stadium
Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park
Cobh Ramblers v Kerry, St. Colman’s Park
Drogheda United v Dundalk, Weavers Park
Galway United v Longford Town, Eamonn Deacy Park
Treaty United v Kilbarrack United, Markets Field
Waterford v Cockhill Celtic, Regional Sports Centre
Saturday, 20 July
Pike Rovers v Midleton Town, Pike Rovers Complex – 3pm
Wilton United v Carrigaline United, Pat Bowdren Park – 3pm
Cork City v Finn Harps – 5pm
Sunday, 21 July
Ballyfermot United v Leeds, Ballyfermot Coldcut – 2pm
Gorey Rangers v UCD, Altura Credit Union Park – 2pm*
Wayside Celtic v Wexford, Jackson Park – 3pm*
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds – 3pm
Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 6pm
Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers, The Showgrounds – 6pm
*Provisional and subject to approval