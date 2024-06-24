Shamrock Rovers face Bohemians in FAI Cup three days after Champions League tie

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face Dublin rivals Bohemians in the FAI Cup second round three days after they compete in the Champions League qualifying round, it has been confirmed.

The Hoops play their Champions League first qualifying round second leg against Vikingur Reykjavik at Tallaght on Tuesday, 16 July before they make the short trip to Dalymount Park for the FAI Cup tie on Friday, 19 July.

The Dublin derby is the standout tie of the round, along with the Louth showdown between Drogheda United and Dundalk, which takes place on the same evening at 7.45pm.

Stephen Kenny’s St Patrick’s Athletic go up against the Ruaidhrí Higgins-managed Derry City on Sunday 21 July at 6pm. Higgins has served under Kenny as assistant coach with Dundalk and chief scout during Kenny’s tenure as Ireland boss.



FAI Cup second round fixtures

Friday, 19 July, all 7:45pm

Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers, Athlone Town Stadium

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park

Cobh Ramblers v Kerry, St. Colman’s Park

Drogheda United v Dundalk, Weavers Park

Galway United v Longford Town, Eamonn Deacy Park

Treaty United v Kilbarrack United, Markets Field

Waterford v Cockhill Celtic, Regional Sports Centre

Saturday, 20 July

Pike Rovers v Midleton Town, Pike Rovers Complex – 3pm

Wilton United v Carrigaline United, Pat Bowdren Park – 3pm

Cork City v Finn Harps – 5pm

Sunday, 21 July

Ballyfermot United v Leeds, Ballyfermot Coldcut – 2pm

Gorey Rangers v UCD, Altura Credit Union Park – 2pm*

Wayside Celtic v Wexford, Jackson Park – 3pm*

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds – 3pm

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 6pm

Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers, The Showgrounds – 6pm

*Provisional and subject to approval