Terenure RFC appoint former All Black Carlos Spencer as head coach

AIL DIVISION 1A club Terenure College RFC have appointed former All Blacks out-half Carlos Spencer as their new head coach.

Spencer, who earned 44 caps for New Zealand between 1997 and 2004, will move to Dublin and steer ‘Nure on a three-year contract beginning this summer.

Terenure chairman Paul Candon said that “Carlos was the outstanding candidate following our recruitment process”.

“We believe this is an ambitious and exciting appointment for our club, the All-Ireland League and Irish rugby,” Candon added.

“Carlos will be welcomed warmly into the Terenure Community and everyone involved with our club is extremely excited to begin working with him, especially the players.

“We are confident that Carlos will bring with him an incredible wealth of knowledge, experience and skill from his professional playing and coaching career and we are looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Spencer, who played for the Blues in the first ever Super Rugby match in 1996, went on to enjoy an extensive playing career during which he became one of the most exciting, confounding talents of his generation.

After 11 years in Auckland, the mercurial out-half had spells at Northampton Saints and Gloucester in England’s Premiership before moving to South Africa, where he finished his playing career with the Lions in 2010.

Though he had previously played in a non-test tour match in November 1995, Spencer made his official All Blacks debut against Argentina in Wellington in 1997, scoring 33 points.

He routinely found himself second choice to Andrew Mehrtens thereafter and missed the 1999 World Cup through injury, but Spencer made New Zealand’s no. 10 jersey his own in 2003, impressing for both the Blues and the All Blacks and going on to star at the World Cup in Australia.

The 49-year-old has coached professionally in South Africa, Japan and most recently the USA, while he also spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the Hurricanes’ assistant coach under John Plumtree.

Terenure also confirmed that Paul Barr will be taking on the role of the club’s performance director, wherein he will work closely with longstanding director of rugby Ian ‘Moggy’ Morgan.