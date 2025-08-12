Roy Keane won’t be exposed to hostility while on pundit duty – Sky boss

SKY SPORTS WILL take steps to ensure Roy Keane does not have to face hostile fans at Premier League matches.

A 43-year-old Arsenal fan was convicted of headbutting Keane at a match at the Emirates Stadium in 2023, while the former Manchester United midfielder clashed with Ipswich supporters at Portman Road last season.

But Keane, 54, has renewed his contract as a pundit with the broadcaster and will be at Old Trafford for United’s opening game of the season against Arsenal on Sunday.

Sky’s chief sports officer Jonathan Licht said: “It’s our responsibility to make sure we don’t expose any of our team to those sorts of incidents.

“He loves being part of the big games and we hope that will continue long into this deal.

”Keane will once again form part of Sky’s Premier League coverage this season along with the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.”

“Roy is a great guy, you want him on your team,” added Gary Hughes, director of football at Sky Sports.

“He’s had a few incidents in the last couple of seasons, with Arsenal and Ipswich, and it does affect him.

“But ultimately he wants to be involved in the biggest games. He wants to be at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Arsenal.”