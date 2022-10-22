Membership : Access or Sign Up
'He's a human being' - Roy Keane defends under-fire Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Ireland international has expressed support for the Man United star.

MAN UNITED legend Roy Keane has expressed support for Cristiano Ronaldo after a week that saw the Portuguese star at the centre of a major controversy at Old Trafford.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag confirmed earlier in the week that the 37-year-old refused to come on as a substitute during his side’s 2-0 midweek win over Tottenham.

That incident resulted in Ronaldo being dropped from the squad for today’s clash with Chelsea and led to doubts as to whether he still has a future at the club.

Speaking on the matter on Sky Sports, Keane said: “I try to see it from a player’s point of view. He’s obviously had enough, he’s lost the head and I think it’s been brewing for the last few weeks with Ronaldo.

“But I will still try to defend him. He is a human being. He’s got flaws. He feels frustrated that he’s probably not been getting opportunities. And he’s had enough.

“He’s walked down the tunnel. I think players have done a lot worse things at Man United. It happens. It’s human nature.

“He has to take his punishment. Is there a way back for him? I’m not sure.

“But his behaviour over the past week and when he refused to go on — I’d be more worried if Ronaldo was sitting on the bench every week laughing his head off and not caring. I think the guy cares.

“This game is full of bluffers and he’s certainly not one of them. He cares about the club, he wants to play, needs to play, a world-class player.

“People are saying he’s not the player he was 10 years ago — of course, he’s not. But he was leading goalscorer for Man United last year.”

