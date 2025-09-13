CEO Courell: Roy Keane entitled to his 'p**s-up in a brewery' comments about the FAI

FAI CEO DAVID Courell says Roy Keane is entitled to his comments after the former Irish captain this week said the FAI “couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery.”

Keane appeared on Stick to Football in the aftermath of Ireland’s shambolic 2-1 loss away to Armenia, saying it was a “sore one”, and felt Heimir Hallgrimsson “will be under huge pressure” because “the Irish media are really powerful.”

Keane also stated that he had been interviewed by the FAI to replace Stephen Kenny before Hallgrímsson was eventually confirmed as the successor. He said that the FAI appeared to have spoken to “every Tom, Dick and Harry” in connection with the job, later saying it was a “farce.”

“The amount of people who came out in the last six months saying they were offered the job or spoke to them”, said Keane. “But that’s the FAI. Again, I’ve said it before, they couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery.”

We put these comments to Courell, saying they are an indictment from Keane of his leadership.

“I don’t believe it is an indictment of my leadership”, he replied. “The reality is that Roy was talking about a context that was before my time in this position but he is a legend”

“If you go back and listen to it, and I haven’t listened to it, but my understanding is that it was in relation to the previous head coach search. So, in terms of Roy’s comments, he’s an absolute legend in the game, both as a player, captain, assistant manager, so he is entitled to his comments.”

Keane went on to say the FAI need to “get their house in order”, and “get some proper people in there.”

“There were people who interviewed me for the job, they are gone now. There’s always people coming and going. They need to get some proper people into the organisation.”

Marc Canham led the managerial search that included a conversation with Keane and resulted in the appointment of Heimir Hallgrimsson. Canham has now left the FAI and returned to England, with former Shamrock Rovers CEO John Martin this week appointed as his successor.

Hallgrimsson will now report directly to Martin, who will review Hallgrimsson’s position at the end of the Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign before deciding whether to grant him a contract extension through to Euro 2028. Courell, however, has guaranteed that Hallgrimsson will remain in position until the end of this campaign.

“We are behind Heimir and he will remain in charge for the remainder of the campaign”, said Courell.

“I think we all recognise that there has been progress over the last 12 months. It was hard to see that on Tuesday night. We accept and acknowledge that it was a really disappointing night. But it shouldn’t wash away the incremental steps that had been made before that. So, let’s see what the next four games hold.”