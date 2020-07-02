ERIC DJEMBA-DJEMBA has outlined how Brazilian World Cup winner, Kleberson, endured Roy Keane’s tough love at Old Trafford.

Djemba-Djemba spent two years at Manchester United with Keane and Kleberson between 2003 and 2005 – and recalls the moment when the former Ireland and United skipper took a major pop at his Brazilian team mate.

In an interview with bettingapps.com, the Cameroonian said: “Roy Keane had a right go at Kleberson! Kleberson looked like he didn’t want to play with his body language, and wanted to play slowly.

Djemba-Djemba (r) played alongside Kleberson (l) for two years. Source: Mike Egerton

“I remember one Champions League game at Old Trafford, we went into the dressing room and Roy Keane was screaming at him!

“He said “You need to wake-up! You need to give everything, you need to tackle! Why don’t you want to want to play? You just won The World Cup! What’s happened? You need to play better!”

However, Djemba-Djemba said Keane was helpful – and rates his partnership with Paul Scholes higher than the current Old Trafford pairing of Pogba and Fernandes.

“Fernandes and Pogba would definitely have been on the bench behind Keane and Scholes,” Djemba-Djemba said.

“Those two were amazing together. Roy Keane was like a coach, like a manager to the team.”