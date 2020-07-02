This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We went into the dressing room and Roy Keane was screaming at him'

Former Manchester United player, Eric Djemba-Djemba, tells the story of Roy Keane’s row with Kleberson.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,623 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5139799
Keane pointed things out to Kleberson.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Keane pointed things out to Kleberson.
Keane pointed things out to Kleberson.
Image: EMPICS Sport

ERIC DJEMBA-DJEMBA has outlined how Brazilian World Cup winner, Kleberson, endured Roy Keane’s tough love at Old Trafford.

Djemba-Djemba spent two years at Manchester United with Keane and Kleberson between 2003 and 2005 – and recalls the moment when the former Ireland and United skipper took a major pop at his Brazilian team mate.

In an interview with bettingapps.com, the Cameroonian said: “Roy Keane had a right go at Kleberson! Kleberson looked like he didn’t want to play with his body language, and wanted to play slowly.

soccer-fa-barclaycard-premiership-blackburn-rovers-v-manchester-united Djemba-Djemba (r) played alongside Kleberson (l) for two years. Source: Mike Egerton

“I remember one Champions League game at Old Trafford, we went into the dressing room and Roy Keane was screaming at him! 

“He said “You need to wake-up! You need to give everything, you need to tackle! Why don’t you want to want to play? You just won The World Cup! What’s happened? You need to play better!”

However, Djemba-Djemba said Keane was helpful – and rates his partnership with Paul Scholes higher than the current Old Trafford pairing of Pogba and Fernandes. 

“Fernandes and Pogba would definitely have been on the bench behind Keane and Scholes,” Djemba-Djemba said.

“Those two were amazing together. Roy Keane was like a coach, like a manager to the team.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

