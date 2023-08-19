Roy Keane labels Erik ten Hag's players 'desperate' and 'weak'

ROY KEANE PROVIDED a stinging assessment of Manchester United’s performance after watching Spurs cruise to a 2-0 win this evening.

The former Old Trafford captain likened Erik ten Hag’s side to the inconsistent and flimsy Tottenham teams of previous years, deriding the second-half display as ‘desperate’ and ‘weak’ and pointing the finger and some familiar failings.

“I think Man United are the new Spurs. Desperate, absolutely desperate. The biggest insult I can always think about for teams is teams who can’t do it away from home, or players who aren’t up for it away from home,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“They’re a good team and they fancy it when they’re at home with their own fans in front of them, they’ve got that support and that energy. United go away today and second half, [they're] weak, no leadership, gave bad goals away.

“Spurs were lovely, honestly, all credit to Spurs but it’s easy to play against United. I said before the game they were poor against Wolves but they got the result and they would be better today. They weren’t. They were fine the first half an hour but a game is over 90 minutes. You’ve got to show some belief, some desire, fight,” Keane continued, saving added criticism for the way in which Marcus Rashford led the line.

“They’re bringing on Martial, they’re bringing on these players who, you might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside. Martial’s not going to get you out of trouble. Rashford played up through the middle again, the usual stuff.

“He’s like a child up there. He’s obviously not happy playing up through the middle and his body language, his first few touches suggest ‘I don’t want to play up through the middle’, but you have to, you’ve got to do a job for the team.

“You’re looking at their captain, the senior players, the established international players, easy to play against, that’s the biggest insult I can give to these United players.”