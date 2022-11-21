Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I think it was a big mistake' - Roy Keane criticises decision to scrap One Love armbands

Speaking to ITV ahead of the Wales v USA game, the former Ireland captain insisted players should have “stuck to their guns.”

The One Love armband.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ROY KEANE BELIEVES Harry Kane and Gareth Bale should have “stuck to their guns” and worn the One Love captain’s armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights regardless of what the English and Welsh FAs instructed.

Along with Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland, England and Wales abandoned their plans citing the threat of disciplinary action from Fifa.

Speaking ahead of Wales’ clash with the USA tonight, Keane made it clear that he felt it was a mistake to back down.

“I think the players could have done it for the first game… And taken the punishment, whatever that might be. [Harry] Kane, obviously, you’re saying you’re risking that he’s going to get a yellow card, that was going to be the punishment,” he told ITV.

“But that would have been a great statement. Do it for the first game and take your yellow card. What a message that would have been from Kane or [Gareth] Bale. Take your medicine, and then in the next game you move on, you don’t wear it because obviously, again, you don’t want to be getting suspended.

“But I think it was a big mistake. I think both players — obviously, we’re talking about Wales and England here — should have stuck to their guns and done it, whatever the pressure from outside and from their own associations. Have the belief. If that’s what you believe, then go with it.”

