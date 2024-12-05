Roy Keane and Co fully embracing viral content machine with latest YouTube show

WATCHING OTHER PEOPLE watch football that you yourself cannot watch is not a new thing.

Sky Sports know this already due to the success of Soccer Saturday for more than quarter of a century.

And watching Jamie and Carragher and Gary Neville screech and scream, and in this instance end up with their arses in the air while watching Liverpool and Manchester United together, certainly isn’t a new thing.

They’re not far off on most Super Sundays.

And yet the hugely popular Stick To Football podcast/YouTube show’s foray into the online watch along sphere was still enticing.

Neville and Carragher were on one couch, Ian Wright and Roy Keane the other. For some reason, about a quarter of the way through, Carragher’s son James who plays for Wigan Athletic, snuggled between his father and Neville. A Scouse-Manc buffer, of sorts.

Liverpool had already kicked off at Newcastle United when the YouTube stream began. Caoimhín Kelleher was coming in for praise from all angles.

“Cool out, that kid, cool out,” Keane said. “He makes very few mistakes.”

The hex of the YouTuber would replace the commentator’s curse later in the show.

Before we knew it, Carragher and Wright had white food trays on their lap and were tucking into pie and mash. They gulped down their cups of tea while Keane picked away at a bowl of Haribo jellies beside him. With his legs crossed and posture one of sturdy intent, he nibbled away one by one rather than shoving a load in his gob at once.

This was when Neville and Carragher began a running joke about Darwin Nunez’s price tag.

“£95 million,” Neville said.

“It was £63 million,” Carragher insisted.

They debated add-ons while Keane continued to rummage for Haribo.

“I don’t care,” laughed Wright.

What they could confirm was that 32,000 people were tuning in at this point to watch.

“That’s more than [Manchester] City get at home,” Neville quipped.

The camera whipped straight to Keane and he had one of those jaded smirks a father might make when their son-in-law repeats his favourite joke.

He went back to his Haribo and also politely asked for a cup of tea.

Newcastle went 1-0 up and Carragher was grumpy. “Watch my glasses,” he said to Neville as he celebrated wildly on the couch.

United kicked off at Arsenal and the tension increased.

“United are going for this, they’re pressing high,” Neville enthused.

“It’s one minute in,” Carragher snapped.

At this point it did feel like you could have been in any living room watching football with your annoying mates delighted that there would at least be a bag of cans to make it bearable.

The only thing missing from Sky’s usual mainstream coverage was a Peter Drury soliloquy.

Keane ate his Haribo and cherrypicked the mini Twirls in another bowl when he decided on chocolate to accompany his third or fourth cup of tea later in the evening.

Somewhere in the ether football was happening and maybe someone was listening to Peter Drury.

Liverpool and Newcastle began trading goals so Carragher and Neville took turns storming the set in response. For some reason, Carragher was by now wearing the infamous grey United jersey from the mid 1990s – the one Alex Ferguson made the players change out of at half-time in a heavy defeat at Southampton.

Wright was also beginning to feel a bit queasy. “My body feels weird,” he announced.

But it wasn’t because of the jersey or the pie. “We have to win all our games,” he added, not that he’s the only one who thinks so.

Nunez missed more chances and Neville continued to wind Carragher up, so much so that he randomly brought Adam Rooney into the equation and suggested he was paid somewhere between £4,000-6,000 a week at Salford City.

Seconds later and Carragher’s arse was in Neville’s face as he dived over the couch celebrating a goal from Mo Salah. “Give him what he wants,” he roared, arse in the air like he just didn’t care.

Nothing happened in the first half between Arsenal and United.

“Arsenal are boring,” Carragher declared. “Set Piece FC.”

“There should be a song about that,” Keane teased, giving Wright a friendly nudge and plenty of glint in the side eye.

Now even Wright was getting tetchy, calling Keane out for eating all of the mini Twirls.

Half-time at the Emirates and Kelleher has dropped a clanger to allow Newcastle level for 3-3. “What are ye doing there, just catch it,” Carragher roars while Neville dances around him.

Wright declares that he needs to use the toilet and by the time he takes another seat back on the couch Arsenal are 1-0 up from, you guessed it, a corner.

They all wonder if the Arsenal set-piece coach could be the first to demand £25,000 a week, and just as Carragher suggests to Wright that their games should be 10 v 10 corners and “never mind about all the football in between”, they score again from another corner.

“That’s shit, that,” Neville sighs, his eyes tightening with space for only sadness to creep through.

Keane is annoyed now too.

“That is crap, honestly,” he says. “Fucking rubbish.”

“Can we go?” Carragher asks. “I hope United get battered.”

Wright is beaming. “I’m really happy right now.”

He expresses how pleased he is to see Arsenal show patience against a midtable side set up to frustrate.

Keane’s anger grows. “Can I ask you, Wrighty. What age are you? You’re a grandfather. Show some class.”

Wright – correctly – simply laughs.

Keane’s ire turns.

“Rashford’s general play as a footballer is shocking,” he says.

“Look at Bruno! Fuck that. Pretending to close down, going through the motions.”

For the first time he is leaning forward as if he wants to smash the TV to make himself feel better.

“Look at this… Look at this,” he repeats.

Neville sits motionless, his eyes empty.

“This is fucking ridiculous what we’re watching here. Fucking rubbish. Look at this, how poor is that?” Keane adds/

They’re not describing what is actually happening on the pitch but are doing a great job of getting across just how brutal it is. Whatever it is.

Wright asks for a celebratory cup of tea just before the final whistle and Keane goes back in for a consolation Haribo.

For some reason the night ends with Neville talking about abuse he received from a fan at Anfield last weekend.

“Want my advice, Nev?” Keane says, swallowing the last jelly.

“Just walk away.”

It might not be everyone’s cup of tea but this experiment might just have plenty coming back for more.