Monday 18 February, 2019
We'll breathe easier in Japan: Cork's O'Donovan ready for cooler Champions League challenge

The former Cork City striker is well accustomed to cooler temperatures than those in which he operates for the Newcastle Jets.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Feb 2019, 10:53 AM
NEWCASTLE’S CURRENT WEATHER is nearly 20 degrees Celsius warmer, but striker Roy O’Donovan insists the cold Japanese conditions will be an advantage as he and his Jets team-mates shoot for the Asian Champions League group stage.

Cork man O’Donovan and A-League Newcastle face reigning ACL champions Kashima Antlers on Tuesday for a position in the continental tournament, with the temperature expected to drop as low as eight degrees at Kashima Soccer Stadium.

With the Jets playing in warmer weather around the 30-degree mark recently, O’Donovan feels the cooler conditions will help the team play their natural game.

“It’s going to help us to breathe a lot easier,” the former Cork City and Sunderland striker said.

“We’ll play the conditions a lot better than probably playing in Perth – and the way the weather has been in Newcastle the past few weeks.

“It’s a positive for us and it will help us play our game.”

inpho_00244991 Roy O'Donovan celebrates and Eircom League goal against Sligo Rovers in 2007. Source: ©INPHO/Neil Danton

It was only three months ago that Kashima lifted their first Asian Champions League title with a 2-0 aggregate win over Iran’s Persepolis, but a tournament quirk means they did not automatically qualify for the upcoming edition because of their third-placed finish in the J-League.

O’Donovan was aware of the challenge confronting the Jets but said the 3-1 win over Melbourne City on Friday, in which he scored a goal and assisted another, had given the team confidence.

“It’s a great opportunity for us – we just want to do Newcastle proud,” he said.

“Every time you put on a Newcastle Jets shirt it’s like a suit of armour for us – it gives you that extra pep in your step.

“We’re not taking Kashima lightly. They are a really good side – but it’s a really great opportunity for us and I can’t wait to get going.

“We know they were the champions of Asia for a reason [in November last year] and it’s going to be difficult.”

O’Donovan, 33, has scored six goals in 11 A-League appearances for the Jets this season, and has netted three in as many games this month.

TV Wrap: Kilbane no-nonsense as Declan Rice saga finally reaches its end

The42 Team

