Sunday 17 November, 2019
Irish striker's hat-trick helps Fowler to first A-League win with Brisbane Roar

Roy O’Donovan helped his side rally from 2-0 down to secure the win.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 11:47 AM
51 minutes ago 1,709 Views 2 Comments
Roy O'Donovan celebrates after a goal for Brisbane Roar.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Roy O'Donovan celebrates after a goal for Brisbane Roar.
Roy O'Donovan celebrates after a goal for Brisbane Roar.
Image: AAP/PA Images

CORK-BORN STRIKER Roy O’Donovan helped Brisbane Roar end their goal drought in stunning style to deliver boss Robbie Fowler a breakthrough A-League win in a 4-3 triumph over Melbourne City.

O’Donovan converted his second penalty to complete a match-turning hat-trick in the 83rd minute as Brisbane twice recovered from two-goal deficits at Dolphin Stadium in Redcliffe.

The fit-again Jamie Maclaren had fired City two goals clear in the first half and finished the match with a treble of his own by heading home a cross a mere minute after O’Donovan’s first.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway hit back on the hour and then went down under Rostyn Griffiths’ challenge, enabling the former Cork City striker O’Donovan to drag Roar level with 26 minutes remaining.

There was time left for the Irish striker to convert another spot-kick following Denis Genreau’s handball, securing head coach Fowler a first A-League win in charge of the Queensland club.

Dubliner Jay O’Shea also lined out for the Brisbane side in their sensational comeback display.

O’Donovan was Fowler’s first signing at the club during the summer after the Ballyvolane man opted against re-signing with the Newcastle Jets.

City’s collapse leaves the leaders a point above Sydney FC, who earned Big Blue bragging rights with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Melbourne Victory at Jubilee Stadium. 

