Donncha O'Callaghan and Ruby Walsh join new RTÉ 2FM Game On line up

FORMER IRELAND AND Munster rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan and recently-retired champion jockey Ruby Walsh will join highly-regarded sports journalist Marie Crowe as the new line up for RTÉ 2FM’s Game On.

They’ll make their bow on the 6pm weekday programme this evening, with the show now extended to two hours long.

Through O’Callaghan’s 94 Ireland caps, he won three Triple Crowns and was part of the 2009 Grand Slam-winning team. The 40-year-old Cork man also represented the British and Irish Lions and lifted two Heineken Cup crowns for Munster.

Walsh is a 12-time Irish champion jockey, riding over 2,500 winners in his glittering career which he called time on in May after a Punchestown Gold Cup win.

On their debut evening alongside RTÉ sports journalist and Game On regular Crowe, Dublin five-in-a-row champion Jack McCaffrey will be live in studio, with Cork hurler Patrick Horgan also featuring in the wake of his county’s new managerial appointments.

Tomorrow evening, O’Callaghan will be catching up with Ireland football manager Mick McCarthy.

“Ruby and Donncha bring an insight that only comes with elite athletes who have a successful track record,” Group Head of RTÉ Sport Declan McBennett said.

“We believe that they can transfer that knowledge and insight to listeners in a manner that enhances our sporting coverage for a sports mad nation.”

Game On runs on weekdays from 6-8pm on RTÉ 2FM

