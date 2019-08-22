RTÉ announces deal to show All-Ireland club championships for first time

RTÉ WILL SHOW games from the AIB All-Ireland football and hurling club championships for the first time this September, but the deal does not affect TG4′s longstanding coverage.

As part of their new season launch, the national broadcaster today confirmed it will carry coverage of the club championships in Autumn as part of a sub-licensing deal with eir Sport, who signed a five-year broadcasting agreement with the GAA in 2017.

While RTÉ have now entered the market, The42 understands TG4 will retain their rights to pick the first two games every weekend, while RTÉ will have choices three and four from the weekend of 21/22 September onwards.

TG4 are due to announce their finalised schedule of live games next week as they continue to liaise with the provincial councils and county boards.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has announced it will show both legs of the Ireland women’s hockey team’s Olympic qualifier in November, with the venue and opposition to be confirmed.

Sean Dancer’s side, who last summer won World Cup silver, will bid to secure their place at the Tokyo Games, with both games set to be played at the National Hockey Stadium in Belfield.

To have the support of the national broadcaster is a major boost for the profile of Irish hockey, after RTÉ came on board to show Ireland’s World Cup semi-final and final in London last summer.

Elsewhere, the World Rowing Championships at the end of August, the Rugby World Cup, men’s and women’s European football qualifiers and the return of the Uefa Champions League will all feature on RTÉ in the coming months.

