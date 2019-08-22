This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ announces deal to show All-Ireland club championships for first time

The national broadcaster enters the club market alongside TG4 this Autumn.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,878 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4777803
Corofin are the defending All-Ireland senior club football championship winners.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Corofin are the defending All-Ireland senior club football championship winners.
Corofin are the defending All-Ireland senior club football championship winners.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RTÉ WILL SHOW games from the AIB All-Ireland football and hurling club championships for the first time this September, but the deal does not affect TG4′s longstanding coverage.

As part of their new season launch, the national broadcaster today confirmed it will carry coverage of the club championships in Autumn as part of a sub-licensing deal with eir Sport, who signed a five-year broadcasting agreement with the GAA in 2017. 

While RTÉ have now entered the market, The42 understands TG4 will retain their rights to pick the first two games every weekend, while RTÉ will have choices three and four from the weekend of 21/22 September onwards.

TG4 are due to announce their finalised schedule of live games next week as they continue to liaise with the provincial councils and county boards.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has announced it will show both legs of the Ireland women’s hockey team’s Olympic qualifier in November, with the venue and opposition to be confirmed.

Sean Dancer’s side, who last summer won World Cup silver, will bid to secure their place at the Tokyo Games, with both games set to be played at the National Hockey Stadium in Belfield.

To have the support of the national broadcaster is a major boost for the profile of Irish hockey, after RTÉ came on board to show Ireland’s World Cup semi-final and final in London last summer.

Elsewhere, the World Rowing Championships at the end of August, the Rugby World Cup, men’s and women’s European football qualifiers and the return of the Uefa Champions League will all feature on RTÉ in the coming months. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie