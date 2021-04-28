BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Advertisement

Limerick v Tipperary set to kick-off RTÉ's live National Leagues coverage

RTÉ’s highlights programme Allianz League Sunday will also return on 9 May.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,881 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5422256
Seamus Callanan and Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Seamus Callanan and Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty last year.
Seamus Callanan and Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RTÉ’S LIVE COVERAGE of the GAA National Leagues is set to kick-off with the meeting of Limerick and Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League on Saturday, 8 May.

The42 understands that RTÉ will show three live games across the month of May, will more likely to be confirmed.

First up will be the meeting of last year’s All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick and Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary, with a 5.30pm throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds.

The coverage will remain focused on hurling the following week, as Tipperary host Cork (7.30pm) in Thurles on Saturday, May 15.

The football league will then take centre stage with live coverage of Donegal v Monaghan (5pm) from Ballybofey on Saturday, 22 May. 

RTÉ’s highlights programme Allianz League Sunday is also set to return on Sunday, 9 May.

Yesterday, TG4 announced that they will show 25 Allianz League games live and exclusive across May and June.

Eir Sport have also confirmed that they will show 11 league games, featuring 13 counties across six football and five hurling fixtures.

Allianz Leagues coverage on RTÉ:

Saturday, 8 May
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Limerick v Tipperary
LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5.30pm

Saturday, 15 May
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Tipperary v Cork
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Saturday, 22 May
Allianz Football League Division 1 North 
Donegal v Monaghan
MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 5pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie