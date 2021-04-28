Limerick v Tipperary set to kick-off RTÉ's live National Leagues coverage

RTÉ’S LIVE COVERAGE of the GAA National Leagues is set to kick-off with the meeting of Limerick and Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League on Saturday, 8 May.

The42 understands that RTÉ will show three live games across the month of May, will more likely to be confirmed.

First up will be the meeting of last year’s All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick and Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary, with a 5.30pm throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds.

The coverage will remain focused on hurling the following week, as Tipperary host Cork (7.30pm) in Thurles on Saturday, May 15.

The football league will then take centre stage with live coverage of Donegal v Monaghan (5pm) from Ballybofey on Saturday, 22 May.

RTÉ’s highlights programme Allianz League Sunday is also set to return on Sunday, 9 May.

Yesterday, TG4 announced that they will show 25 Allianz League games live and exclusive across May and June.

Eir Sport have also confirmed that they will show 11 league games, featuring 13 counties across six football and five hurling fixtures.

Allianz Leagues coverage on RTÉ:

Saturday, 8 May

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Limerick v Tipperary

LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5.30pm

Saturday, 15 May

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Tipperary v Cork

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm

Saturday, 22 May

Allianz Football League Division 1 North

Donegal v Monaghan

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 5pm

