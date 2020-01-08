RTÉ announce 2020 league coverage details, starting with All-Ireland final rematch

Kerry came out on top in last year's league meeting with Dublin.

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED their live coverage plans for the 2020 Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues, with a rematch of the 2019 All-Ireland football final kicking things off on 25 January.

Five-in-a-row champions Dublin meet Kerry once again under Saturday Night Lights in Croke Park [throw-in 7.15pm], with RTÉ screening the action live from HQ.

In December, eir sport confirmed their own plans with 15 live games to be shown across seven weekends — including the clash of Dessie Farrell’s Dubs and Peter Keane’s Kingdom — while the national broadcaster will cover four live games across both codes.

Last January, eir sport and RTÉ struck a broadcast deal which saw the former gain a greater share of the GAA calendar for live free-to-air games.

Under the agreement, which runs between 2019 and 2022, eir would continue to broadcast at least two league games each weekend, but four of those matches are simulcast by RTÉ.

The second of RTÉ’s — whose live GAA coverage traditionally spanned from May to September — 2020 league games is the Division 1 hurling showdown of Munster rivals Cork and Tipperary.

The Croke Park football meeting of Dublin and Monaghan on 8 February and a repeat of the 2019 football league final between Mayo and Kerry in Castlebar will also get the RTÉ TV treatment.

Highlights will be broadcast on League Sunday each week on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player, while RTÉ Radio 1 will continue their coverage on Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport throughout the competition.

