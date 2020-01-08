This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ announce 2020 league coverage details, starting with All-Ireland final rematch

The national broadcaster will again show some league clashes live.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,821 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4958273
Kerry came out on top in last year's league meeting with Dublin.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Kerry came out on top in last year's league meeting with Dublin.
Kerry came out on top in last year's league meeting with Dublin.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED their live coverage plans for the 2020 Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues, with a rematch of the 2019 All-Ireland football final kicking things off on 25 January.

Five-in-a-row champions Dublin meet Kerry once again under Saturday Night Lights in Croke Park [throw-in 7.15pm], with RTÉ screening the action live from HQ. 

In December, eir sport confirmed their own plans with 15 live games to be shown across seven weekends — including the clash of Dessie Farrell’s Dubs and Peter Keane’s Kingdom — while the national broadcaster will cover four live games across both codes.

Last January, eir sport and RTÉ struck a broadcast deal which saw the former gain a greater share of the GAA calendar for live free-to-air games.

Under the agreement, which runs between 2019 and 2022, eir would continue to broadcast at least two league games each weekend, but four of those matches are simulcast by RTÉ.

The second of RTÉ’s — whose live GAA coverage traditionally spanned from May to September — 2020 league games is the Division 1 hurling showdown of Munster rivals Cork and Tipperary.

The Croke Park football meeting of Dublin and Monaghan on 8 February and a repeat of the 2019 football league final between Mayo and Kerry in Castlebar will also get the RTÉ TV treatment.

Highlights will be broadcast on League Sunday each week on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player, while RTÉ Radio 1 will continue their coverage on Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport throughout the competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie