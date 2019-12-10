This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
15 live games across 7 weekends - eir sport announce 2020 league coverage details

A mouthwatering triple-header kicks eir’s football and hurling league coverage off, as they feature 16 counties.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 1:50 PM
Mayo and Limerick are the current holders.
Image: Inpho.
Mayo and Limerick are the current holders.
Mayo and Limerick are the current holders.
Image: Inpho.

EIR SPORT HAVE announced their coverage plans for the 2020 Allianz GAA Leagues, with 15 football and hurling games featuring 16 counties set to be broadcast live. 

Their eir sport cameras will be out and about, predominantly under Saturday Night Lights, across seven weekends, covering 10 football showdowns and five hurling clashes.

On opening weekend, the broadcaster will show a mouth-watering triple-header. The first game to be broadcast is the meeting of All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary and league holders Limerick at Semple Stadium [throw-in 5.15pm].

Then it’s over to football, as two huge games get underway at 7.15pm. 

Croke Park plays host to a repeat of September’s All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry, with the recent five-in-a-row champions playing their first league game under new management following Jim Gavin’s departure. 

And in Ballybofey, James Horan’s Mayo begin their league title defence against reigning Ulster champions Donegal.

On weekend two, the eir sport cameras will be set up in MacHale Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, for the highly-anticipated football meeting of Mayo and Dublin, and the small ball showdown between Cork — under Kieran Kingston’s watchful eye once again — and old rivals Tipperary.

“Once again, eir sport will be the home of the Allianz Leagues on Saturday nights in 2020, kicking off with a huge triple-header on 25 January,” Managing Director Susan Brady said.

eir sport has been the home of Allianz Leagues coverage under lights since 2005 and we’re delighted to offer GAA supporters more choice and content than anywhere else on Saturday nights.

“We have worked hard to ensure that fans don’t miss out on any of the action by featuring 16 counties as part of our brilliant coverage. We can’t wait to get going with the All Ireland Hurling ad Football Champions and the League Champions in both codes all in action on the opening weekend.”

The league fixtures were announced in full last month.

Full list of fixtures to be covered by eir sport

25/01, 5.15pm: Tipperary v Limerick (H)

25/01, 7.15pm: Dublin v Kerry (F)

25/01, 7.15pm: Donegal v Mayo (F)

01/02, 7pm: Mayo v Dublin (F)

01/02, 7pm: Cork v Tipperary (H)

08/02, 7pm: Dublin v Monaghan (F)

08/02, 7pm: Armagh v Kildare (F)

15/02, 5pm: Carlow v Dublin (H)

15/02, 7pm: Limerick v Waterford (H)

22/02, 5pm: Dublin v Wexford (H)

22/02, 7pm: Dublin v Donegal (F)

29/02, 7.15pm: Mayo v Kerry (F)

29/02, 7.15pm: Tyrone v Dublin (F)

14/03, 6.30pm: Armagh v Roscommon (F)

14/03, 7pm: Donegal v Tyrone (F)

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

