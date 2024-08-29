Advertisement
RTÉ will show the quarter-final between Derry City and Shelbourne. Ben Brady/INPHO
RTÉ announce live TV coverage for FAI Cup and Premier Division games

The clash of Derry City and Shelbourne has been selected for broadcast, while two other Premier Division ties will also be televised.
11.35am, 29 Aug 2024
RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED that they are set to televise three high-profile domestic soccer games next month across the FAI Cup and Premier Division

The glamour FAI Cup quarter-final between the top two in the league will be broadcast as Derry City take on Shelbourne at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday 14 September at 5.45pm.

The previous night on Friday 13 September, there is live coverage on the station as Shamrock Rovers face Sligo Rovers at 7.45pm. 

RTÉ has also added Derry City v Shamrock Rovers on Friday 20 September at 7.45pm to its broadcast schedule.

Three other quarter-finals will take place on Friday, 13 September as Athlone Town host Drogheda United [kick-off, 7.45pm] while Wexford face Treaty United at the same time, as is the battle between UCD and Bohemians at the UCD Bowl.

The League of Ireland has also announced two new dates in the Premier Division as Galway United face Shamrock  Rovers, which was previously postponed due to the international window in June, will now take place on Monday, 16 September at 7.45pm.

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians was also affected by that international window, and has been refixed for Monday, 23 September at 8pm. 

Sinead Farrell
