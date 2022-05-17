RTÉ confirms it will screen both games of dramatic Munster round-robin finale

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED that they will show both Munster senior hurling championship (SHC) games simultaneously as the round-robin reaches a dramatic conclusion this Sunday.

Following last weekend’s results both fixtures have something on the line as Tipperary welcome Cork to Semple Stadium while Waterford face Clare at Cusack Park.

Both clashes throw in at 4pm with the latter being screened on RTÉ One.

The meeting of Tipp and Cork will have billing on RTÉ 2, while, as reported yesterday, Sky Sports have opted for Kilkenny against Wexford as their live game in the final round of the Leinster senior hurling championship on Saturday.

