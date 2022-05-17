Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Advertisement

RTÉ confirms it will screen both games of dramatic Munster round-robin finale

Tipperary’s clash with Cork will be on RTÉ 2 while RTÉ One will show the meeting of Tipperary and Cork.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 May 2022, 12:25 PM
15 minutes ago 540 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5766293
RTÉ will show games simultaneously.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
RTÉ will show games simultaneously.
RTÉ will show games simultaneously.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED that they will show both Munster senior hurling championship (SHC) games simultaneously as the round-robin reaches a dramatic conclusion this Sunday.

Following last weekend’s results both fixtures have something on the line as Tipperary welcome Cork to Semple Stadium while Waterford face Clare at Cusack Park.

Both clashes throw in at 4pm with the latter being screened on RTÉ One.

The meeting of Tipp and Cork will have billing on RTÉ 2, while, as reported yesterday, Sky Sports have opted for Kilkenny against Wexford as their live game in the final round of the Leinster senior hurling championship on Saturday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie