RTÉ announces live TV coverage of 8 National League games

RTÉ SPORT HAS announced live TV details for eight National League games.

RTÉ’s live National League coverage will start on 25 January as All-Ireland football champions Armagh head to Galway for a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final.

The following weekend Armagh will back on the RTÉ screens as Kieran McGeeney’s men take on Tyrone.

The attention moves to hurling on 8 February as Wexford host Kilkenny in an all-Leinster clash at Wexford Park.

Allianz League Sunday returns to RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Sunday 26 January.

Saturday GAA Live fixtures 2025 – RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player