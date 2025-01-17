Advertisement
Pearse Stadium in Galway. Tommy Grealy/INPHO
RTÉ announces live TV coverage of 8 National League games

Galway and Armagh are first up on 25 January.
3.27pm, 17 Jan 2025
RTÉ SPORT HAS announced live TV details for eight National League games.

RTÉ’s live National League coverage will start on 25 January as All-Ireland football champions Armagh head to Galway for a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final.

The following weekend Armagh will back on the RTÉ screens as Kieran McGeeney’s men take on Tyrone.

The attention moves to hurling on 8 February as Wexford host Kilkenny in an all-Leinster clash at Wexford Park.

Allianz League Sunday returns to RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Sunday 26 January.

Saturday GAA Live fixtures 2025 – RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

  • Saturday 25 January 25 – Football: Galway v Armagh (5.15pm, Salthill)
  • Saturday 1 February – Football: Armagh v Tyrone (6pm, Athletic Grounds)
  • Saturday 8 February – Hurling: Wexford v Kilkenny (5.30pm, Wexford Park)
  • Saturday 15 February – Football: Kerry v Dublin (7.30pm, Tralee)
  • Saturday 22 February – Hurling: Tipperary V Cork (7.30pm, Thurles)
  • Saturday 1 March – Football: Armagh v Dublin TI (7.35pm Athletic Grounds)
  • Saturday 15 March – Football: Kerry V Armagh (5.30pm, Tralee)
  • Saturday 22 March – Hurling: Cork v Galway OR Limerick V Wexford OR Tipperary v Clare (7.30pm). 

