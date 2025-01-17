The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
RTÉ announces live TV coverage of 8 National League games
RTÉ SPORT HAS announced live TV details for eight National League games.
RTÉ’s live National League coverage will start on 25 January as All-Ireland football champions Armagh head to Galway for a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final.
The following weekend Armagh will back on the RTÉ screens as Kieran McGeeney’s men take on Tyrone.
The attention moves to hurling on 8 February as Wexford host Kilkenny in an all-Leinster clash at Wexford Park.
Allianz League Sunday returns to RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Sunday 26 January.
Saturday GAA Live fixtures 2025 – RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
