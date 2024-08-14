Advertisement
Heimir Hallgrimsson, Ireland's new head coach. Bryan Keane/INPHO
RTÉ to show all of Ireland's Nations League games

National broadcaster also gets rights for Women’s Euro 2025.
10.35am, 14 Aug 2024
RTÉ WILL SHOW all six of the Republic of Ireland’s Uefa Nations League Group B2 games, the broadcaster has announced.

The campaign begins with Heimir Hallgrimsson’s first game in charge, against England at the Aviva Stadium, on Saturday, 7 September.

Ireland then take on Greece at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, 10 September before away games against Finland on 10 October and Greece on 13 October.

Ireland’s Nations League campaign wraps up with Finland at home on 14 November and England away on 17 November.

The Republic of Ireland Women will be in Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 play-off action, also live on RTÉ.

Should Ireland overcome Georgia they’ll face either Wales or Slovakia over two legs for a place in next summer’s Euro 2025 finals, with dates and venues to be confirmed.

Also today RTÉ announced that, through what it calls a “landmark agreement between The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Uefa”, it has acquired comprehensive rights for the Uefa Women’s Euro 2025, meaning the entire tournament will be live on RTÉ.

Declan McBennett, group head of sport at RTÉ, said: “For many years we have placed women’s sport at the heart of our coverage including the Women’s Euros in 2022 and the World Cup last year in Australia. We are delighted that every game from Euro 2025 will be carried by RTÉ and we desperately hope our national team carve their own path to Switzerland via the playoffs.”

Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
