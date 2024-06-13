RTÉ confirm punditry lineup for Euro 2024

RTÉ HAVE confirmed details of their upcoming coverage for Euro 2024.

Ex-Ireland international James McClean will be part of the station’s coverage, after making his punditry debut for the Boys in Green’s clash with Portugal on Tuesday.

Joining McClean among the panellists are RTÉ major tournament regulars Shay Given, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Kevin Doyle, Didi Hamann, Kenny Cunningham, Stephanie Roche, Stephen Kelly, Lisa Fallon and Richie Sadlier.

Beginning with Germany against Scotland in Munich on Friday (kick-off: 8pm Irish time), all 51 games will be shown free to air including 45 matches on RTÉ2 and six final group games on RTÉ Player & RTÉ News channel.

Peter Collins, Joanne Cantwell, Tony O’Donoghue and Jacqui Hurley will serve as presenters, while the commentary team includes Darragh Maloney, Des Curran, George Hamilton, Adrian Eames, John Kenny and Cathal Mullaney.