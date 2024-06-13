Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James McClean will be part of RTÉ's Euro 2024 coverage. Naoise Culhane
Ready to go

RTÉ confirm punditry lineup for Euro 2024

The broadcaster will be showing all 51 games live and free to air.
1.37pm, 13 Jun 2024
2.0k
1

RTÉ HAVE confirmed details of their upcoming coverage for Euro 2024.

Ex-Ireland international James McClean will be part of the station’s coverage, after making his punditry debut for the Boys in Green’s clash with Portugal on Tuesday.

Joining McClean among the panellists are RTÉ major tournament regulars Shay Given, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Kevin Doyle, Didi Hamann, Kenny Cunningham, Stephanie Roche, Stephen Kelly, Lisa Fallon and Richie Sadlier. 

Beginning with Germany against Scotland in Munich on Friday (kick-off: 8pm Irish time), all 51 games will be shown free to air including 45 matches on RTÉ2 and six final group games on RTÉ Player & RTÉ News channel.

Peter Collins, Joanne Cantwell, Tony O’Donoghue and Jacqui Hurley will serve as presenters, while the commentary team includes Darragh Maloney, Des Curran, George Hamilton, Adrian Eames, John Kenny and Cathal Mullaney.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     