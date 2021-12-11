Nominees revealed for RTÉ Sport Awards Team of the Year - who would you pick?

THE NOMINEES FOR the RTÉ Sport Awards 2021 Team of the Year have been revealed.

The awards take place next Saturday, with All-Ireland winners across the four Gaelic Games codes, Olympic and Paralympic medallists, the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions and the Pro14 holders all shortlisted.

The Meath ladies footballers (top), Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (bottom left) and Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy are all included. Source: Inpho.

While there has been an outcry following Paul O’Donovan’s omission from the Sportsperson of the Year shortlist, he’s included here alongside Fintan McCarthy after their Olympic lightweight double sculls gold medal, and European championship glory.

Another Olympic medal-winning team are included in the Irish women’s four rowing team of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty, while para-cycling stars Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal are in the running for the prize after their two golds and silver in Tokyo.

Having sent shockwaves around the Gaelic games world with their first All-Ireland senior title in their first season back in the top-flight, denying a Dublin five-in-a-row en route, the Meath ladies footballers will be strong contenders for the honour, as will Limerick’s back-to-back All-Ireland hurling champions.

Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher’s Tyrone footballers, and the triumphant Galway camogie team also make the cut, alongside the country’s dominant football and rugby sides: Shamrock Rovers and Leinster.

You can read more about all the nominees, that were announced on RTÉ Radio 1 this afternoon, here, with the winner to be announced next Saturday night during a ceremony presented by Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney.

But we want to know, what team would you pick for this award?