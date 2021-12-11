Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 11 December 2021
Advertisement

Nominees revealed for RTÉ Sport Awards Team of the Year - who would you pick?

The winner will be announced on Saturday, 18 December.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 4:41 PM
31 minutes ago 841 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5627339

THE NOMINEES FOR the RTÉ Sport Awards 2021 Team of the Year have been revealed.

The awards take place next Saturday, with All-Ireland winners across the four Gaelic Games codes, Olympic and Paralympic medallists, the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions and the Pro14 holders all shortlisted.

toty The Meath ladies footballers (top), Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (bottom left) and Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy are all included. Source: Inpho.

While there has been an outcry following Paul O’Donovan’s omission from the Sportsperson of the Year shortlist, he’s included here alongside Fintan McCarthy after their Olympic lightweight double sculls gold medal, and European championship glory.

Another Olympic medal-winning team are included in the Irish women’s four rowing team of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty, while para-cycling stars Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal are in the running for the prize after their two golds and silver in Tokyo.

Having sent shockwaves around the Gaelic games world with their first All-Ireland senior title in their first season back in the top-flight, denying a Dublin five-in-a-row en route, the Meath ladies footballers will be strong contenders for the honour, as will Limerick’s back-to-back All-Ireland hurling champions.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher’s Tyrone footballers, and the triumphant Galway camogie team also make the cut, alongside the country’s dominant football and rugby sides: Shamrock Rovers and Leinster. 

You can read more about all the nominees, that were announced on RTÉ Radio 1 this afternoon, here, with the winner to be announced next Saturday night during a ceremony presented by Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney.

But we want to know, what team would you pick for this award?

  • Galway camogie
  • Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal
  • Leinster rugby
  • Limerick hurlers
  • Meath ladies footballers
  • Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy
  • Shamrock Rovers
  • Tyrone footballers
  • Ireland women’s four rowers.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie