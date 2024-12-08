All-Ireland champs to Olympic and Paralympic winners - RTÉ Sport Team of the Year nominees announced

THE NINE NOMINEES for the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year 2024 have been announced.

The four All-Ireland champions, Damien Duff’s Shelbourne and Andy Farrell’s Ireland rugby team are all in the running, along with successful Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Rowing champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, Ireland’s 4x400m mixed relay team which won European gold, and Paralympic cycling stars Katie George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly are all nominated.

The Limerick hurlers took the prize last year.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2024 take place next Sunday, 15 December, with Joanne Cantwell, Darragh Moloney and Jacqui Hurley on presenting duty. The ceremony will be broadcast live on RTÉ One from 9.30pm.

RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year and Manager of the Year are among other awards up for grabs.

Here’s a run through the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year 2024 nominees, as per this evening’s press release:

Clare hurling

The Clare hurling team became All-Ireland champions this year with their win over Kilkenny, earning a fifth title for the Banner County and first since 2013.

Armagh football

The Armagh football team took home the county’s second All-Ireland senior football honours following their win over Galway this year.

Kerry football

The Kerry senior ladies’ football team became All-Ireland champions this year with their win over Galway, ending a 31-year wait for the title to return to The Kingdom.

Cork camogie

The Cork camogie team defeated Galway in the All-Ireland final to win back-to-back senior titles for the county.

Shelbourne celebrate their LOI success. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Shelbourne FC

In 2024, Shelbourne became SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division Champions for the first time in 18 years.

Irish men’s rugby team

The Irish men’s rugby team retained their Six Nations title this year.

Ireland men’s lightweight double sculls

The duo comprising of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy retained their Olympic title at this year’s Games in Paris.

Katie George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly

The Paralympic team took home gold and silver medals in road cycling at this year’s Paris 2024 Games and are double world champions.

Ireland 4x400m mixed relay team

The team comprising of Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Christopher O’Donnell and Thomas Barr earned gold at this year’s European Championships in Rome.