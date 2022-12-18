Katie Taylor wins RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

KATIE TAYLOR HAS won the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award for the third time.

The Bray boxer received the award tonight at the ceremony presented by Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh.

Katie Taylor is the 2022 RTÉ Sport Sportperson of the Year!



Watch the RTÉ Sport Awards live on @RTEOne & @RTEplayer



📺 Watch - https://t.co/hFIl8shlXt

📱 Updates - https://t.co/dn1Cy6eceQ #rtesport pic.twitter.com/1Z4O9znoBa — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 17, 2022

Advertisement

Taylor has remained unbeaten in all 22 professional fights and retained her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world lightweight titles, first in Madison Square Garden with a victory over great rival Amanda Serrano, and then over Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

"We're definitely pushing for a rematch in Croke Park"



Katie Taylor is still pursuing that dream of fighting at the hallowed venue



Watch the RTÉ Sport Awards live on @RTEOne & @RTEplayer



📺 Watch - https://t.co/hFIl8szvbB

📱 Updates - https://t.co/dn1Cy5X9cQ #rtesport pic.twitter.com/AyGdlCT3Ng — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 17, 2022

The Young Sportsperson of the Year award went to Rhasidat Adeleke, who announced herself on the world stage with a blistering run in the final of the women’s 400m at the European Championship in Munich, finishing fifth, and breaking her own new Irish record she set in May. Earlier in the year the Tallaght woman also broke the Irish 60m indoor record.

Vera Pauw was named Manager of the Year after a year in which the Republic of Ireland’s Dutch Manager led a first ever major tournament qualification, reaching the World Cup in Australia next summer after a 1-0 playoff win over Scotland in Glasgow.

The Team of the Year award went to Ireland’s Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls pair Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, who claimed another world title after destroying the field at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. The Skibbereen duo had a summer to remember as they also cruised to victory in the final at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

On a big night for Cork sport, Leeside hurling and Gaelic football legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame. Honouring a career which saw him win six All-Ireland titles across hurling and football. He also guided the Cork hurlers to All-Ireland glory as manager in 1999.