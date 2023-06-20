RTÉ announce punditry team as World Cup coverage confirmed

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED its punditry team as TV coverage is confirmed with one month to go to the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The national broadcaster will show all 64 games live as Vera Pauw’s Ireland appear at their first-ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Evanne Ní Chuillin, Peter Collins, Clare MacNamara and Marie Crowe will present RTÉ’s TV coverage, with several former and current international stars set to feature across TV and radio.

Stephanie Roche, Clare Shine, Karen Duggan and Méabh De Búrca are among the Irish names involved, with Scottish pair Jen Beattie (Arsenal) and Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa) set to run the rule over their clubmates.

Roche and Shine will join George Hamilton, Des Curran and Adrian Eames on the commentary team, while Duggan, De Búrca, Beattie and Corsie will appear alongside Richie Sadlier — and others yet to be announced — on the panel of studio experts.

Alamy Stock Photo Jen Beattie (back row, second from right) is Katie McCabe's team-mate at Arsenal. Alamy Stock Photo

RTÉ Soccer Correspondent Tony O’Donoghue will report from Australia alongside Samantha Libreri and Paul O’Flynn.

“Irish women’s sports will reach brand new heights when Vera Pauw takes the Republic of Ireland side to the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 for the very first-time next month,” Group Head of RTÉ Sport, Declan McBennett, said.

“RTÉ has long been a strong supporter of women’s football, bringing World Cup and Euro qualifiers free-to-air to Irish viewers – from the early days to that historic night in Glasgow – so it’s especially appropriate that we will be there again to follow the Republic of Ireland as they break new ground. We are both proud and delighted to bring all the action from Australia and New Zealand this summer.”

Ireland open their Group B bid against co-hosts Australia at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on 20 July, before facing Canada in Perth and Nigeria in Brisbane.