Evan Ferguson on six-strong shortlist for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year

THE SIX-STRONG SHORTLIST for the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year has been announced.

Ireland and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is in the running for the accolade, alongside two European U20 Athletics Championships medallists in Nick Griggs and Elizabeth Ndudi.

Munster number eight Brian Gleeson — an U20 Grand Slam winner — and sailing and para-swimming world champions, Eve McMahon and Róisín Ní Ríain, are also nominated.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2023 take place on Saturday, 16 December, with Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney presenting live from Studio 4 in Donnybrook [coverage on RTÉ 1].

RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year are also down for decision.

RTE’s bios of the nominees for Young Sportsperson of the Year are detailed below:

Brian Gleeson

The Munster number 8 starred as Ireland won the U20s grand slam, scoring two tries in the title-winning defeat of England.

Evan Ferguson

The Brighton star became the youngest Irish player to score a hat-trick in the English Premier League.

Eve McMahon

The Irish Sailor of the Year won gold at the U21 World Championships in Morocco.

Elizabeth Ndudi

The long jumper became the first Irish athlete to win a field event gold medal at European U20 Championships.

Nick Griggs

The Tyrone teenager won a 3,000m silver medal at the European U20 Track Championships.

Róisín Ní Ríain

The Limerick swimmer won World gold and silver medals at the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester in July.