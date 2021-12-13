The six nominees revealed for RTÉ Young Sportperson of the Year

THE SIX NOMINEES have been revealed for the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year, which will be announced next Saturday night.

The Sport Awards for 2021 will be presented by Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney on RTÉ One, with cricketer Amy Hunter, Meath All-Ireland winner Emma Duggan, Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, cyclist Lara Gillespie, para-swimmer Nicole Turner and sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, have all been nominated.

RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year Nominees

1. Amy Hunter

Cricketer Amy Hunter struck an unbeaten 121 against Zimbabwe in October to become the youngest player, male or female, to score a one-day international century, all on her 16th birthday, and having only made her international debut in May.

2. Emma Duggan

The Meath starlet capped a sensational individual championship by scoring 1-02 in a thrilling final defeat of Dublin. The 19-year-old Dunboyne forward scored a total of 3-19 in the championship, as the Royal County claimed the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time and deny Dublin in their drive for five.

3. Gavin Bazunu

Republic of Ireland’s first choice goalkeeper had several nights to remember as he became a permanent fixture in Stephen Kenny’s side. The 19-year-old stopper produced a string of world class saves, the highlight of which was to deny Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot.

4. Lara Gillespie

Ireland’s young cyclist claimed a silver medal at the Under-23 European Track Cycling Championships, finishing second in the individual pursuit in Holland. In doing so, the Enniskerry native continued her impressive haul of medals of recent years.

5. Nicole Turner

The 19-year-old para-swimmer won silver in the S6 50m butterfly at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Portarlington teenager qualified for the final with the second fastest time and backed up that form to land her spot on the podium, finishing in second place behind world record holder Yuyan Jiang of China.

6. Rhasidat Adeleke

The sprinting sensation won double gold at the U20 European Athletics Championships. The 19-year-old became the first athlete since Jodie Williams a decade ago to win a 100/200m double at the event. The Dubliner also broke the Irish 200m record with a time of 22.90.

