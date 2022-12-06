Five nominees revealed for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year

THE FIVE NOMINEES FOR the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year 2022 have been revealed.

Rhasidat Adeleke, James Culhane, Eve McMahon, Isreal Olatunde and Lisa O’Rourke are in the running for the award after glittering individual years. Gavin Bazunu claimed the 2021 title.

Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2022 live from Studio 4 in Montrose on Saturday, 17 December.

The awards being handed out on the night live on RTÉ One in front of an audience of Irish sports stars include RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Manager of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year.

The nominees for the latter — and descriptions of their 2022, courtesy of RTÉ — are listed below.

1. Rhasidat Adeleke

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke announced herself on the world stage with a blistering run in the final of the women’s 400m at the European Championship in Munich, finishing fifth, and breaking her own new Irish record she set in May. Earlier in the year, the Tallaght woman also broke the Irish 60m indoor record.

2. James Culhane

The UCD number eight was a standout performer as Ireland sealed an U20 Six Nations Grand Slam, putting in a series of sensational displays from the base of the scrum. The Leinster man was also named the U20 Six Nations Player of the Championship.

3. Eve McMahon

The 18-year-old Howth YC sailor, who completed her Leaving Cert in the summer, retained her world title as she won gold at the ILCA6 Youth World Championships in Houston, Texas. The victory added to the golds she won at the Allianz Youth Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands, and at the European Youth ILCA6 Championship in Greece earlier in July to clinch a hat-trick of golds.

4. Isreal Olatunde

Dundalk man Olatunde ran a new national record to finish sixth in the first-ever appearance by an Irishman in the 100m final at a European Athletics Championships when running 10.17 seconds in Munich.

5. Lisa O’Rourke

Castlerea boxer O’Rourke secured a gold medal at the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, only 30 minutes after team-mate Amy Broadhurst had claimed her gold. The light middleweight star joined Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Michael Conlan in an elite club of five amateur world champions from Ireland.