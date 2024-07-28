Ruairí Keating re-signs for Cork

CORK CITY have re-signed Ruairí Keating on a multi-year deal after the striker’s St Patrick’s Athletic departure by mutual consent was confirmed.

The 29-year-old enjoyed the best spell of his career at Cork, helping them gain promotion after joining in 2022.

However, 13 goals in 34 Premier Division appearances last year was not enough to save the Leesiders from relegation.

The impressive performances secured him a move to St Pat’s last November, but he has struggled to replicate his form from last year, registering four goals from 22 league games with the Richmond Park outfit.

Keating has consequently opted to drop down a division, but Tim Clancy’s men look all but assured of a swift return to the top flight — at the time of writing, they are top of the table, 15 points ahead of second-place Athlone Town with 11 fixtures remaining.