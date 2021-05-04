Ruddock facing up to six weeks on the sidelines as Sexton is ruled out of Connacht clash

Rhys Ruddock offloads the ball during Leinster's defeat to La Rochelle in Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final.

Rhys Ruddock offloads the ball during Leinster's defeat to La Rochelle in Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final.

LEINSTER WILL BE without the services of captain Johnny Sexton, Rhys Ruddock and Harry Byrne for Saturday’s game against Connacht in the Rainbow Cup.

Sexton remains sidelined due to concussion, the out-half having also missed last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to La Rochelle.

Ruddock is facing a spell of between four and six weeks on the sidelines. The back-row forward injured his calf during the first half of the loss to the French outfit.

Byrne is set to be unavailable for another three or four weeks after the out-half damaged a hamstring 10 days ago as Leo Cullen’s side went down to Munster.

Having sustained a calf injury in the Captain’s Run ahead of the same fixture, back-row Caelan Doris remains a doubt for this weekend’s trip to the Sportsground.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will be assessed throughout the week as he continues to manage a hamstring issue, while versatile back Jimmy O’Brien – who’s also recovering from a hamstring injury – will increase his training load again this week.

There are no developments regarding the injuries to Will Connors (knee), Jack Dunne (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee), according to a bulletin issued by the province this afternoon.