This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international joins history-making Leicester City following West Ham exit

Ruesha Littlejohn will line out in the FA Women’s Championship next season.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 5:10 PM
53 minutes ago 2,470 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5183031
Next chapter: Ruesha Littlejohn.
Image: Leicester City.
Next chapter: Ruesha Littlejohn.
Next chapter: Ruesha Littlejohn.
Image: Leicester City.

IRELAND STAR RUESHA Littlejohn has signed for Leicester City as the club turn professional for the first time in their history ahead of the 2020/21 FA Women’s Championship season.

The Foxes announced their squad today, with Littlejohn — who was most recently on the books at top-tier Women’s Super League side West Ham — included.

“Ruesha is entering her first season at LCFC Women, having played at numerous clubs during a career that started in 2006,” Leicester’s bio on the midfielder reads.

“Born in Glasgow, she has represented both Scotland Under-19s and the senior Republic of Ireland side at international level, scoring a total of six goals in 54 combined appearances. Her club career has seen her play in England, Scotland and Norway.”

The former Arsenal, Celtic and Liverpool attacker was in stellar form for Vera Pauw’s Ireland before the Covid-19 shutdown, marking her long-awaited international return with a Player of the Match performance in their Euro qualifier win over Greece.

The 30-year-old, who had been playing mostly as a striker up until then, has reinvented herself around the middle, and has been in glittering form since linking up with West Ham for training late last year.

Having made a trial appearance, she put pen to paper and signed for the Londoners until the end of the season in January — but left when her contract expired this summer after making four appearances.

Scottish-born Littlejohn represented Scotland at underage level, and in 2012 she declared for Ireland.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Her next challenge now comes in the Championship — where she last represented London Bees — and that kicks off on the weekend of 5 September. She’ll be hoping to hit the ground running, with three crucial Euro qualifiers against Germany and Ukraine just around the corner.

Former West Ham team-mate Esmee De Graaf joins Littlejohn at Leicester.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie