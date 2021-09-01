Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn joins Aston Villa following Birmingham City exit

ASTON VILLA HAVE announced the signing of Republic of Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn ahead of this weekend’s Women’s Super League kick-off.

The 31-year-old joins the club on a short-term deal after her departure from local rivals Birmingham City was announced last week.

She follows in the footsteps of new Villa manager Carla Ward, who resigned as Birmingham City boss at the end of last season.

“When we heard Ruesha became available it was a no-brainer,” said Ward, whose side are preparing to host Leicester City – one of Littlejohn’s former clubs – on Saturday.

“She’s an experienced head who drives standards, and having worked with her last season I know the sort of quality she can bring on and off the field. She’s settled in well and has quickly become an important figure amongst the group.”

Littlejohn made 11 appearances for Birmingham City after joining them last January, with the club announcing in June that she had been offered a new contract. However, the Scottish-born midfielder will now continue her career at Villa instead.

Littlejohn has featured prominently for Ireland since Vera Pauw’s reign as manager began in October 2019. Having not played a competitive international game for nearly two years, she was recalled and made five consecutive starts during the recent European Championship qualification campaign.