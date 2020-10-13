BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Rugby Australia boss takes swipe at New Zealand following Sunday's 'wondrously ironic' draw

‘All year we’ve been told that we can’t compete…’

By AFP Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 2,724 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5231513
Australia's Taniela Tupou takes on New Zealand's Joe Moody and Sam Cane during Sunday's game in Wellington.
Image: Brett Phibbs
Australia's Taniela Tupou takes on New Zealand's Joe Moody and Sam Cane during Sunday's game in Wellington.
Australia's Taniela Tupou takes on New Zealand's Joe Moody and Sam Cane during Sunday's game in Wellington.
Image: Brett Phibbs

RUGBY AUSTRALIA CHAIRMAN Hamish McLennan delivered a broadside against his New Zealand counterparts today after a “wondrously ironic” 16-16 Test draw undercut assertions that Australian teams don’t deserve equal billing in a revamped Super Rugby competition.

McLennan claimed vindication after the Wallabies’ much-improved display in Wellington on Sunday, when they were inches from victory as Reece Hodge’s post-siren penalty hit the upright.

“All year we’ve been told that we can’t compete, and we don’t have the player strength, so a 16-16 draw was wondrously ironic,” he told Stuff.co.nz.

Rugby’s governing bodies in New Zealand and Australia have been locked in arguments over the future of Super Rugby and the format of this year’s Test-level Rugby Championship.

Cash-strapped Australia has accused New Zealand — which has the larger market and the stronger teams — of arrogance after Kiwi officials said up to three Australian sides should be left out of a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition.

McLennan earlier said that the relationship between administrators either side of the Tasman was at the “lowest ebb it’s ever been”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

New Zealand, Australia and South Africa all organised domestic versions of Super Rugby this year after the southern hemisphere tournament was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But South Africa is now hoping to put four of its teams into Europe’s Pro14 after New Zealand unveiled a proposal ditching South African sides and Argentina’s Jaguares. Rugby Australia insisted all five of its teams must be included, rather than the two to four proposed by New Zealand.

As it stands, New Zealand and Australia are set to continue to operate separate domestic Super Rugby competitions in 2021, although plans remain fluid in such uncertain times.

McLennan said a Kiwi proposal to include unproven teams from Hong Kong, Hawaii and an Auckland-based Pacific team was questionable.

“We were instructed that New Zealand wanted to create a world-class competition, and so three new teams go forward –- that makes a mockery of the original premise,” McLennan said. “How could you compare those teams to the Brumbies or the Reds?”

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie