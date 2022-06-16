Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 16 June 2022
Advertisement

Rugby Championship abandons home and away format

The competition this year begins with World Cup winners South Africa hosting Rugby Championship title-holders New Zealand on August 6.

By AFP Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 7:51 AM
1 hour ago 2,579 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5792157
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP organisers have wound the clock back and adopted a mini-tour format for at least the next three years saying it will restore “rugby’s traditional touring values”.

South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina will still play each other twice but the home and away structure has been abandoned, the competition’s controlling body SANZAAR said Thursday.

Instead each team will host a two-match tour and play an away two-match tour with only the third set of matches, involving New Zealand against Australia and South Africa against Argentina, remaining home-and-away.

When revealing the match venues for 2022, SANZAAR said the mini-tour is locked in until the end of 2025 and the new format reduced the travel component of the championship alleviating player welfare concerns.

“The tournament has proved to be an important stepping stone to Rugby World Cup success for southern hemisphere teams but there is always room for improvement and innovation,” SANZAAR boss Brendan Morris said.

The mini-tour “reinstates the touring traditions of rugby which previously have been an integral part of our game and will prove popular we believe with players, fans and broadcasters alike.”

The competition this year begins with World Cup winners South Africa hosting Rugby Championship title-holders New Zealand on August 6 in Nelspruit and in Johannesburg on August 13.

On the same dates, Argentina will host Australia in Mendoza and San Juan.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

On August 27 and September 3, New Zealand play Argentina in Christchurch and Hamilton while Australia play South Africa in Adelaide and Sydney.

In the final rounds, on September 15 and 24, New Zealand play Australia in Melbourne and Auckland while South Africa play Argentina in Buenos Aires and Durban.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie