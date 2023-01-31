Wales players 'looking at significant pay-cuts'

THE TURMOIL IN Welsh rugby could have on-field consequences for the national team, according to Bernard Jackman, the former Dragons head coach.

It has been a turbulent week for the sport in Wales following a BBC documentary that aired allegations of sexism, racism and homophobia at the WRU.

Wales international players could be affected by the fallout from the crisis, Jackman said on Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for members of The42.

“Talk about absolute chaos in Welsh rugby,” Jackman said. “It’s not just the terrible stuff that’s happened around sexism, and disgraceful things we’re hearing about how they’ve treated their staff, particularly their female staff, but also racism.”

Jackman added: “From the players’ point of view, none of them have a contract after June. They still haven’t got the go-ahead to sign players at regional level, so they’re all off contract. They’ve all been told they’re looking at significant pay-cuts.

“The top paid player in Wales next year is apparently going to be on £270,000, which, you know, is still a lot of money but it’s not the going rate for a hundred cap international in a tier one country who has won numerous grand slams etc, so there’s a big issue there.”

Yet when it comes to performance levels on the pitch, Jackman said Wales will still be a potent threat under returning head coach Warren Gatland.

“He (Gatland) has changed his staff. He’s brought in news staff, they’re not his staff as such. But when they (the players) go into Welsh camp it’s a step up in terms of the facilities. They’re playing in the Principality. And top end players can find that bit extra when they need to. They’ve done this for the last 15 years to be honest, they’ve come together and exceeded expectations in red from what they do in their four regional jerseys.”

