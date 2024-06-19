THE IRISH PROVINCES are not as feared as they once were, according to former Leinster hooker Bernard Jackman on Monday’s subscriber exclusive Rugby Weekly podcast.

“I think everyone sees us now as beatable,” Jackman said.

“Glasgow came to Thomond Park and they saw an opportunity. Bulls didn’t get spooked by Leinster.

“Connacht obviously aren’t in the Champions Cup next year. Ulster look like they’re on their way back a little bit and made Europe which is great, but without more firepower are they really going to be contenders?

“The problem in Irish rugby at the moment is if you make an opinion that is in any way negative to the Irish team or a provincial team, you’re having a go for the sake of it, when actually you’re trying to be objective.

Advertisement

“That attitude of everything’s OK isn’t getting us where we want to be. OK, we’re winning Six Nations and a Grand Slam, that’s amazing, but in the bigger scheme of things I think our provinces have dropped off a bit,” Jackman told Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella.

Munster’s failure to book their place in the URC Final following their 17-10 loss to Glasgow could be perceived as an ominous sign for what is to come for Graham Rowntree’s side next season, with many key figures, including Simon Zebo, having played their final game for the club.

“I don’t not believe in the coaches or anything like that, it’s just looking at that playing squad…” Jackman said.

“My argument with Munster is that I think next year they’re a bit older. For the likes of Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen this is a good thing. But for Conor [Murray], for Pete [O’Mahony], for Stephen Archer, John Ryan and both Scannells… you’re maybe on the edge of performance.

“That’s not to disrespect any of the lads. They’re all playing really well at the moment, but you have to take that into account. How much more can you squeeze out of them?”

For all of Munster’s outgoings mixed with some ageing pivotal players, there are some positives, such as their signing of South African wing/fullback Thaakir Abrahams.

The 25-year-old joins in the summer after one year with Lyon where he scored five tries in 13 appearances, including four tries in the Champions Cup.

“Abraham is a good signing because they are lacking pace. But in an ideal scenario they’d have two speedsters for the way they want to play,” Jackman said.

“Having a lot of pace could be massively more effective than what they have to do at the moment. Right now they have to do everything right. Everyone has to make the right pass at the right time, fix a defender to be able to unlock defences… and they’re good at doing that.

“But they’re losing RG Snyman They were obviously unlucky with Jean Kleyn this year and there’s still concerns about his injuries. I think they’re definitely going to be weaker. Antoine Frisch is a big loss too.

“I just think their squad is a little bit back from where it was this year and unfortunately they haven’t retained their trophy and they got beaten in the last 16 in Europe, so you’d be slightly worried.

“The only [Irish] squad that I think is actually stronger next year is Leinster. The rest are all weaker, in my opinion.”

If you are not already a subscriber then sign up here to listen to this podcast and enjoy unlimited access to The 42.